Pete Alonso’s Pop-Off Is Not What The Mets Are Looking For Or Need
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
Pete Alonso's recent pop-off slap at MLB is misguided and it doesn't resonate with the Mets franchise. It can't happen again...
Mike's Mets - Getting a Grip
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 4m
By Mike Steffanos The news that MLB finally plans to take steps to police the use of super-sticky substances by some pitchers is welcome....
Notes: Betances starts rehab assignment
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 25m
NEW YORK -- A long-lost member of the Mets’ Opening Day bullpen could be nearing a return. Dellin Betances was scheduled to begin a Minor League rehab assignment with the Low-A St. Lucie Mets on Sunday, marking his first game action since his lone...
Game Chatter: Chris Paddack vs Joey Lucchesi (6/13/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 26m
Injury Updates: McNeil to Begin Rehab Assignment, Conforto Close Behind
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 58m
The Mets may be getting a couple of their offensive stalwarts back sooner rather than later.Second baseman Jeff McNeil is beginning a rehab assignment with Single-A Brooklyn on Sunday, where h
Do the Mets have the best rotation in baseball? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
On SportsNite, John Harper and JJ discuss if the Mets have the best rotation in baseball, headlined by Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, and Taijuan Walker.Watch...
Open thread: Mets vs. Padres, 6/13/21
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Joey Lucchesi and the Mets look for the series sweep against the Padres.
Best Bets of the Day - June 13th - Pitcher List
by: Andrew Gould — Pitcher List 2h
Andrew Gould highlights his favorite bets for Sunday's games.
Tweets
-
105 mph off the bat. 😳 @lilswingman24 got all of it.Minors
-
Gary Cohen “despises hats” - the things you learn from watching Mets gamesSuper Fan
-
RT @SteveGelbs: The Mets scoreboard folks reached out to Statcast to see if they could re-classify the pitch in their system. Apparently, it couldn’t be done. So the Mets people took matters into their own hands. https://t.co/62ppfsJPrTTV / Radio Network
-
The Mets scoreboard folks reached out to Statcast to see if they could re-classify the pitch in their system. Apparently, it couldn’t be done. So the Mets people took matters into their own hands.Fantastic work @Mets 👌 https://t.co/2vxvXoHsyOTV / Radio Personality
-
Fantastic work @Mets 👌TV / Radio Network
-
RT @RapSheet: Bucket list item — ✅ A little nervous. But nailed it. Was fun to have @TheBanktress out to catch my first pitch. Let’s go @Mets! https://t.co/rRZ29OalnIOfficial Team Account
