Schwarber hits 2 HRs, Ross dominant as Nats beat Giants 5-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 54m
(AP) -- Kyle Schwarber became the sixth player in the history of the Washington Nationals and Montreal Expos franchise to homer in both the first and second innings, driving in four runs in a 5-0 win
Luis Rojas on 7-3 loss | 06/13/2021 | New York Mets
Luis Rojas on his bullpen decisions in loss to Padres
Worcester blasts way to six-game sweep of Syracuse Mets, 13-7 - syracuse.com
The Red Sox drill five homers in the win.
NY Mets News: Tomas Nido now has more hits as a Mets infielder than Jed Lowrie
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 4m
In Sunday’s finale against the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets made a move nobody expected to see. Light on the bench, some late-game maneuvering shi...
Tatis Jr. Powers Padres To 7-3 Victory Over Mets to Avoid Sweep
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 5m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen wanted them to pull off a sweep of the San Diego Padres, and Fernando Tatis Jr. made sure it did not happen.
Gut Reaction: Padres 7, Mets 3 (6/13/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 11m
Familia pushed to brink as ‘pen scuffles
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 13m
NEW YORK -- With each pitch, it became increasingly clear that Jeurys Familia was losing steam. Familia had been excellent in the sixth inning on Sunday, allowing the Mets to maintain a one-run lead over the Padres. But the seventh was different....
Bullpen falters as Mets fall to Padres, 7-3, in series finale | amNewYork
by: Matt Tracy — amNewYork 17m
Joey Lucchesi turned in his longest outing of the season and José Peraza ripped a two-run blast, but the Mets’ bullpen collapsed in the seventh inning and the
Tatis' tiebreaking slam in 7th sends Padres past Mets 7-3
by: AP — USA Today 18m
Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning and Manny Machado followed with a home run as...
