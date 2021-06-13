New York Mets
Bullpen meltdown costs Mets chance at sweeping Padres
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 28m
As flames ensconced Jeurys Familia in the seventh inning Sunday, the call to the bullpen occurred a batter too late. And then it got uglier for the Mets.
Luis Rojas on 7-3 loss | 06/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 47s
Luis Rojas on his bullpen decisions in loss to Padres
Worcester blasts way to six-game sweep of Syracuse Mets, 13-7 - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | undefined — Syracuse 3m
The Red Sox drill five homers in the win.
NY Mets News: Tomas Nido now has more hits as a Mets infielder than Jed Lowrie
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 4m
In Sunday’s finale against the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets made a move nobody expected to see. Light on the bench, some late-game maneuvering shi...
Tatis Jr. Powers Padres To 7-3 Victory Over Mets to Avoid Sweep
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 6m
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen wanted them to pull off a sweep of the San Diego Padres, and Fernando Tatis Jr. made sure it did not happen.
Gut Reaction: Padres 7, Mets 3 (6/13/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 11m
Familia pushed to brink as ‘pen scuffles
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 13m
NEW YORK -- With each pitch, it became increasingly clear that Jeurys Familia was losing steam. Familia had been excellent in the sixth inning on Sunday, allowing the Mets to maintain a one-run lead over the Padres. But the seventh was different....
Bullpen falters as Mets fall to Padres, 7-3, in series finale | amNewYork
by: Matt Tracy — amNewYork 18m
Joey Lucchesi turned in his longest outing of the season and José Peraza ripped a two-run blast, but the Mets’ bullpen collapsed in the seventh inning and the
Tatis' tiebreaking slam in 7th sends Padres past Mets 7-3
by: AP — USA Today 18m
Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning and Manny Machado followed with a home run as...
Tweets
Order tonight, and it'll ship in the morning. We're running low on some goods, but still lots in stock for your whole Mets loving fam. https://t.co/jBUxXSLA8zSuper Fan
Mets notebook with news/updates on Dellin Betances, Jacob deGrom, Seth Lugo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis and more: https://t.co/xqMFxd38zfBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets notes: Dellin Betances begins rehab, Jacob deGrom still on track, Seth Lugo pleased, and more via @timbhealey https://t.co/R1snOBVBrMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JustinCToscano: Guys, the Mets are good. That’s just a fact. Could they struggle and go on a losing streak at some point? Yeah, of course. But this team is talented and deep, and it fights. That’s a pretty good combo. There might be something special brewing in Queens.Blogger / Podcaster
Tatis Jr. Powers Padres To 7-3 Victory Over Mets to Avoid Sweep via @_danielmarcillo #Mets #LGM #MLB #MetsTwitter https://t.co/kSfbJhY51FBlogger / Podcaster
