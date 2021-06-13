Quantcast
New York Mets

Syracuse Mets
Syracuse can’t avoid sweep, losing 13-7 to Worcester in Sunday’s series finale | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 24m

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Film Room
Luis Rojas on 7-3 loss | 06/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 54s

Luis Rojas on his bullpen decisions in loss to Padres

Syracuse
Worcester blasts way to six-game sweep of Syracuse Mets, 13-7 - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | undefined Syracuse 3m

The Red Sox drill five homers in the win.

Rising Apple

NY Mets News: Tomas Nido now has more hits as a Mets infielder than Jed Lowrie

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 4m

In Sunday’s finale against the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets made a move nobody expected to see. Light on the bench, some late-game maneuvering shi...

Empire Sports Media
Tatis Jr. Powers Padres To 7-3 Victory Over Mets to Avoid Sweep

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 6m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen wanted them to pull off a sweep of the San Diego Padres, and Fernando Tatis Jr. made sure it did not happen.

Mets 360
Gut Reaction: Padres 7, Mets 3 (6/13/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 11m

MLB: Mets.com
Familia pushed to brink as ‘pen scuffles

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 13m

NEW YORK -- With each pitch, it became increasingly clear that Jeurys Familia was losing steam. Familia had been excellent in the sixth inning on Sunday, allowing the Mets to maintain a one-run lead over the Padres. But the seventh was different....

amNewYork
Bullpen falters as Mets fall to Padres, 7-3, in series finale | amNewYork

by: Matt Tracy amNewYork 18m

Joey Lucchesi turned in his longest outing of the season and José Peraza ripped a two-run blast, but the Mets’ bullpen collapsed in the seventh inning and the

USA Today
Tatis' tiebreaking slam in 7th sends Padres past Mets 7-3

by: AP USA Today 18m

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning and Manny Machado followed with a home run as...

