New York Mets

Newsday
Riley homers, Smyly wins on birthday, Braves top Marlins 6-4 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 19m

(AP) -- Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs, Drew Smyly allowed two runs over five innings on his 32nd birthday and the Atlanta Braves snapped a four-game slide by beating the Miami Marlins

Film Room
Luis Rojas on 7-3 loss | 06/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1m

Luis Rojas on his bullpen decisions in loss to Padres

Syracuse
Worcester blasts way to six-game sweep of Syracuse Mets, 13-7 - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | undefined Syracuse 3m

The Red Sox drill five homers in the win.

Rising Apple

NY Mets News: Tomas Nido now has more hits as a Mets infielder than Jed Lowrie

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 5m

In Sunday’s finale against the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets made a move nobody expected to see. Light on the bench, some late-game maneuvering shi...

Empire Sports Media
Tatis Jr. Powers Padres To 7-3 Victory Over Mets to Avoid Sweep

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 6m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen wanted them to pull off a sweep of the San Diego Padres, and Fernando Tatis Jr. made sure it did not happen.

Mets 360
Gut Reaction: Padres 7, Mets 3 (6/13/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 12m

MLB: Mets.com
Familia pushed to brink as ‘pen scuffles

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 14m

NEW YORK -- With each pitch, it became increasingly clear that Jeurys Familia was losing steam. Familia had been excellent in the sixth inning on Sunday, allowing the Mets to maintain a one-run lead over the Padres. But the seventh was different....

amNewYork
Bullpen falters as Mets fall to Padres, 7-3, in series finale | amNewYork

by: Matt Tracy amNewYork 18m

Joey Lucchesi turned in his longest outing of the season and José Peraza ripped a two-run blast, but the Mets’ bullpen collapsed in the seventh inning and the

USA Today
Tatis' tiebreaking slam in 7th sends Padres past Mets 7-3

by: AP USA Today 18m

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning and Manny Machado followed with a home run as...

