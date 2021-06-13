Quantcast
New York Mets

Mets 360
Gut Reaction: Padres 7, Mets 3 (6/13/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3m

MLB: Mets.com
Familia pushed to brink as ‘pen scuffles

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

NEW YORK -- With each pitch, it became increasingly clear that Jeurys Familia was losing steam. Familia had been excellent in the sixth inning on Sunday, allowing the Mets to maintain a one-run lead over the Padres. But the seventh was different....

amNewYork
Bullpen falters as Mets fall to Padres, 7-3, in series finale | amNewYork

by: Matt Tracy amNewYork 9m

Joey Lucchesi turned in his longest outing of the season and José Peraza ripped a two-run blast, but the Mets’ bullpen collapsed in the seventh inning and the

USA Today
Tatis' tiebreaking slam in 7th sends Padres past Mets 7-3

by: AP USA Today 9m

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning and Manny Machado followed with a home run as...

Newsday
Nola lifts Phillies back over .500, beats reeling Yanks 7-0 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 10m

(AP) -- Aaron Nola allowed three hits and struck out nine, leading Philadelphia over the New York Yankees 7-0 Sunday for a two-game sweep that moved the Phillies back over .500.Odubel Herrera, Jean S

Daily News
Mets' Jacob Barnes, Familia unravel in 7th vs. Padres - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 14m

In the Mets' 7-3 loss to the Padres, it was middle reliever Jacob Barnes’ turn to potentially wear the new guy cape. Instead, he delivered a doomed slider to Fernando Tatis Jr.

Syracuse Mets
Syracuse can’t avoid sweep, losing 13-7 to Worcester in Sunday’s series finale | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 16m

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

New York Post
Bullpen meltdown costs Mets chance at sweeping Padres

by: Mike Puma New York Post 19m

As flames ensconced Jeurys Familia in the seventh inning Sunday, the call to the bullpen occurred a batter too late. And then it got uglier for the Mets.

