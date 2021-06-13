New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tatis’ Grand Slam In 7th Inning Lifts Padres Over Mets
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
Chris Paddack struck out nine over six strong innings and Tommy Pham launched a leadoff homer to help San Diego prevent a weekend sweep despite grounding into four double plays.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Joey Lucchesi deserves to pitch longer than the Mets are letting him | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 13m
It’s time to unleash the churve. That would be Joey Lucchesi’s signature pitch – a changeup/curve that now has its own celebratory hand gesture and scoreboard iconographic – and, for four straight sta
Mets vs Padres Highlights: Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam to spoils the Mets sweep | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
The Mets fail to complete the weekend sweep of the Padres as Fernando Tatis Jr.’s grand slam helped San Diego to a 7-3 win over New York.Watch More: https://...
Luis Rojas on 7-3 loss | 06/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Luis Rojas on his bullpen decisions in loss to Padres
Worcester blasts way to six-game sweep of Syracuse Mets, 13-7 - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | undefined — Syracuse 2h
The Red Sox drill five homers in the win.
NY Mets News: Tomas Nido now has more hits as a Mets infielder than Jed Lowrie
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
In Sunday’s finale against the San Diego Padres, the New York Mets made a move nobody expected to see. Light on the bench, some late-game maneuvering shi...
Tatis Jr. Powers Padres To 7-3 Victory Over Mets to Avoid Sweep
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen wanted them to pull off a sweep of the San Diego Padres, and Fernando Tatis Jr. made sure it did not happen.
Gut Reaction: Padres 7, Mets 3 (6/13/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: It’s time for the Mets to unleash the churve and let Joey Lucchesi pitch longer into games, @AlbaneseLaura writes: https://t.co/hzB9QZZDDI https://t.co/olYdkMgEdyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
-
.298 BA. 13 HR. 39 RBI. @KrisBryant_23 has been terrific this season. What will he do on #SundayNightBaseball?Official Team Account
-
It’s time for the Mets to unleash the churve and let Joey Lucchesi pitch longer into games, @AlbaneseLaura writes: https://t.co/hzB9QZZDDIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom hasn’t allowed an earned run since May 25. that’s it. that’s the tweet.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jakelarsen: I don't know what is worse, @Buster_ESPN tossing darts on possible trades or @JesseRogersESPN impersonating a baseball team beat writer...Remember, Jesse, the food spread should be for the players first.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets