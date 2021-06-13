New York Mets
Aaron Nola shines, bats boom as Phillies complete sweep of Yankees - Metro Philadelphia
by: Joseph Pantorno — Metro News 2h
Behind an early barrage of offense, the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Yankees 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park to sweep the two-game weekend series. For the Phillies, it’s a vital two games to take against a staunch...
MMO Fan Shot: Looming 40-Man Roster Decisions For 2022
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 34m
MMO Fan Shot By: Bill D'AngeloAttn: MMO GMs and those who propose trades...As the trade deadline approaches, here is a factor that I think should be considered: the post-season 40-man ro
Francisco Lindor on Puerto Rico | 06/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 43m
Francisco Lindor on Puerto Rican Pride
Joey Lucchesi says he could have went longer but respects Rojas’ decision | Mets Post Game | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 51m
Mets pitcher Joey Lucchesi explains how he likes knowing he’s starting every fifth day, how confident he was today only throwing 72 pitches, and what it mean...
Luis Rojas’ ‘tough’ day shades of infamous Mets moment: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 1h
Unfortunately for the Mets — even while winning this “series” four games to three over the Padres — the last of these encounters had commonality with Nov. 1, 2015.
Joey Lucchesi deserves to pitch longer than the Mets are letting him | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 2h
It’s time to unleash the churve. That would be Joey Lucchesi’s signature pitch – a changeup/curve that now has its own celebratory hand gesture and scoreboard iconographic – and, for four straight sta
Tatis’ Grand Slam In 7th Inning Lifts Padres Over Mets
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 3h
Chris Paddack struck out nine over six strong innings and Tommy Pham launched a leadoff homer to help San Diego prevent a weekend sweep despite grounding into four double plays.
Worcester blasts way to six-game sweep of Syracuse Mets, 13-7 - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | undefined — Syracuse 3h
The Red Sox drill five homers in the win.
