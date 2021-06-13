Quantcast
Time to Make a Run

by: Google That Street **** Talkin' Mets 43m

The Mets take 2 of 3 from the Padres and are getting healthier by the day. Mike Silva says it's time to make a run towards the All-Star break with the 29 games in 28 day challenge. Hear Mike talk about some of the tough decisions that need to be...

New York Post
Joey Lucchesi wants Mets’ trust to face lineup third time around

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1m

Joey Lucchesi would like to think he has earned a shot at working through the batting order a third time, but will the Mets give him that opportunity?

Fernando Tatis Shows Off His Power As The Padres Avert a Sweep At The Hands Of The Mets By Rich Coutinho, The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 15m

Luis Rojas knew he had both a short bench and a short bullpen going into the finale of a 3 game set with the Padres in which the Mets took the first […]

MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: McNeil and Betances Can’t Help Mets Minor Leagues to Wins.

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 27m

Syracuse Mets (11-25) The Syracuse Mets lost 13-7 against the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday. Calixte, Mazeika and David Rodriguez all homered in the loss. Mazeika collected three hits. Jesus Reyes struggled mightly allowing 8 runs in 2 innings....

THE List: Top 10 2021 MLB Uniforms

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 47m

As I was watching the Mets beat the Padres in the first two games of this weekends series, I thought to myself, Man, those Padres uniforms are really nice. ST.

LEADING OFF: Blue Jays bop at Fenway, Rays-Chisox meet up | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

A look at what's happening around the majors Monday:___MONSTER MASHVladimir Guerrero Jr. and the bashing Blue Jays try to keep up their power surge at Fenway Park.Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three

MMO Fan Shot: Looming 40-Man Roster Decisions For 2022

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2h

MMO Fan Shot By: Bill D'AngeloAttn:  MMO GMs and those who propose trades...As the trade deadline approaches, here is a factor that I think should be considered: the post-season 40-man ro

Francisco Lindor on Puerto Rico | 06/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Francisco Lindor on Puerto Rican Pride

    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 3m
    Anthony DiComo
    No surprise here given how taxed the Mets' bullpen is, but a source says Sean Reid-Foley has been asked to meet the Mets in Queens. Assuming he is activated, he can give the Mets a fresh arm for the Cubs series beginning tomorrow. Reid-Foley: 1.98 ERA in the Majors this season.
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 5m
    Did anyone actually think the ReplaceMets would take 4 of 7 from the Padres? Exactly.
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 6m
    Joey Lucchesi wants Mets' trust to face lineup third time around https://t.co/oQIcpIVgpj
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 15m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: No surprise here given how taxed the Mets' bullpen is, but a source says Sean Reid-Foley has been asked to meet the Mets in Queens. Assuming he is activated, he can give the Mets a fresh arm for the Cubs series beginning tomorrow. Reid-Foley: 1.98 ERA in the Majors this season.
    Keith B @Mediagoon 18m
    I feel like I have seen that “churve” hand gesture the Mets are using somewhere before.
    Michelle Ioannou @mnioannou 18m
    RT @sandysep: to the girlfriend of a boy wearing a white and blue Mets hat, wearing a gymshark tshirt, with both ears pierced and an orange beard in section 525 row 1 at Citi Field.... your boyfriend is excitedly telling his boys the story of how he cheated on you
