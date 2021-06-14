Quantcast
New York Mets

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: DeGrom ‘Plans’ on Making Next Start

by: Michael Logan Mets Merized Online 48m

Good morning, Mets fans!Star pitcher Jacob deGrom played catch on Sunday. When he was asked if he will make his next start in the rotation, he said, "that is the plan," according to Mike Puma

ESPN L.A. Angels Blog
Go for it or give up? What your favorite team should do at the trade deadline

by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 14m

We separate the contenders from the also-rans and break down the biggest holes to fill -- and which players could fill them.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/14/21: Blowouts all around (and not the good kind)

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 42m

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

nj.com
After Mets’ bullpen blows game to Padres, Joey Lucchesi bristles at being yanked: ‘I can pitch, man’ - nj.com

by: Ryan Novozinsky | NJ.com 51m

New York Mets pitcher Joey Lucchesi, known for his "churve," wants to see an increased role.

Mack's Mets
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 6/14/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

  Good Morning.  Mets lose lead and game to Padres in fail to sweep,  Jeff McNeil  plays for Brooklyn,  Dellin B...

Syracuse
Axe: Good news! Fans are back at Syracuse Mets games. Bad news? The Mets stink. - syracuse.com

by: Brent Axe | baxe@syracuse.com Syracuse 2h

Brent Axe is happy to see fans back at NBT Bank Stadium. The problem is the Syracuse Mets have the worst record in Triple-A.

Rising Apple

NY Mets Monday Morning GM: Kevin Pillar, Jonathan Villar saved the season

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

When the New York Mets hooked up with Kevin Pillar and Jonathan Villar this past offseason, it looked like they would go into the 2021 season armed with a ...

USA Today
Trio of walkoffs helps Phillies move above .500

by: AP USA Today 3h

On the surface, not much has changed in Philadelphia

