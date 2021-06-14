New York Mets
Metstradamus - It All Depends On How You Look At It
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
By metstradamus | June 13, 2021 4:36 pm If the Mets had lost 7-3 because starter Joey Meatballs got lit up by the Padres offense, I th...
NY Mets News: Dellin Betances rehab begins, whose roster spot does he take?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 9m
Dellin Betances (remember him?) will begin a rehab assignment this week. The big veteran righty has pitched only one game for the New York Mets this since ...
Mets host Cubs in battle of first-place clubs
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11m
The Mets are hoping for a better result against the Cubs after being swept at Wrigley Field in April.
3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Win Season Series vs. Padres
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 14m
The Mets took two of three games from the San Diego Padres this past weekend. It still feels slightly disappointing, though, doesn't it? The team was on the verge of a sweep if they could've just
Cubs at Mets – Monday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 19m
The Mets take on the Cubs in a four-game series at Citi Field after taking two out of three against San Diego this past weekend.
Lunch Time Links 6/14/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 33m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our fri...
Taijuan Walker is Getting it Done in an Unconventional Way - Pitcher List
by: Jeremy Siegel — Pitcher List 34m
The primary example of how you can succeed without elite stuff.
Lindor on cheers at Citi Field: ‘It’s a bit of a relief’
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 49m
Francisco Lindor had been hearing boos at Citi Field early in the season due to poor performance, but it’s now ‘a bit of a relief’ that those boos have turned to cheers.
Did the Mets make an awful mistake with that “Churve” symbol?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 54m
So the Mets and The Beat are all excited about this “Churve” symbol… Props to the Mets’ scoreboard people, who have this churve animation pop up every time Joey Lucchesi throws hi…
It was 34 years ago today, June 14, 1987, that two New York Mets players spit on a couple of fans as they were leaving Shea Stadium. https://t.co/x2mpZjG9C8Blogger / Podcaster
Rain in the forecast tonight. I'll leave it to the numerous weather experts who follow me to tell me if tonight's game at Citi Field is in danger.Beat Writer / Columnist
can’t remember who asked for 1K words on Joey Lucchesi owning Fernando Tatis his last two times out and what it means, but here it is… @TheAppleNYM #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/1wmE2Slze8Beat Writer / Columnist
(Right now, Stroman, Walker and Díaz warrant serious consideration, of course. Just not sure any of them will end up making it.)This is not really a surprise when the Mets' leaders in position player fWAR are a guy not on the ballot (Jonathan Villar) and a guy who endured the worst slump of his career (Francisco Lindor). Jacob deGrom will make the All-Star team and I'm not sure any other Met will. https://t.co/t61eBznOyPBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @mikemayer22: Mets have signed Tom Hackimer to a minor league deal. The former Mets draft pick (15th RD in 2015, unsigned) has a 3.03 ERA and 10.5 K/9 in minor league career that has reached Triple-A. He went to high school in Queens and went to St. John’s. https://t.co/IPpyFvsFMzBlogger / Podcaster
This is not really a surprise when the Mets' leaders in position player fWAR are a guy not on the ballot (Jonathan Villar) and a guy who endured the worst slump of his career (Francisco Lindor). Jacob deGrom will make the All-Star team and I'm not sure any other Met will.No Mets position players rank among the top five in All-Star voting at their respective positions. Closest are Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and J.D. Davis, who are distant sevenths at their spots. Phase one voting goes through June 24.Beat Writer / Columnist
