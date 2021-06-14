This is not really a surprise when the Mets' leaders in position player fWAR are a guy not on the ballot (Jonathan Villar) and a guy who endured the worst slump of his career (Francisco Lindor). Jacob deGrom will make the All-Star team and I'm not sure any other Met will.

Tim Healey No Mets position players rank among the top five in All-Star voting at their respective positions. Closest are Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and J.D. Davis, who are distant sevenths at their spots. Phase one voting goes through June 24.