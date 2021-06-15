New York Mets
MLB pitchers, including Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, face suspension if busted with illegal sticky substance, report says - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 22m
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tried to duck a direct question last week about whether he uses illegal substances on baseballs to help his spin rate.
MLB roundup: Mets snap Cubs' winning streak - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 19m
David Peterson allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, and the New York Mets continued their strong play at home with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday. New York ended a seven-game home losing streak to the Cubs and won for the...
LEADING OFF: 3 aces ailing, D'backs and O's lost on road | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 56m
A look at what's happening around the majors today:AILING ACESThree of baseball's best pitchers are hurting.Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber won't throw for at least two weeks because of
NY Mets manager Luis Rojas made this change to help jumpstart Dominic Smith
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 1h
Mets manager Luis Rojas made a certain change to help jumpstart Dominic Smith.
MetsJunkies Recap: Peterson has Cubs looking like Teddy Bears
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
The Mets wouldn’t get their first hit of the game until the fourth inning when Dom Smith singled off of Jake Arrieta. After walking Billy McKinney, James McCann hit a single to drive in Dom. Kevin Pillar immediately followed with a well struck 2-run...
Sean Reid-Foley returns with chance to stick with Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
Sean Reid-Foley’s last demotion was through no fault of his own. With the Mets in need of roster space and Seth Lugo returning from the injured list on May 31, the right-hander was optioned to...
MLB to start punishing ‘sticky’ cheaters
by: Mark Fischer — New York Post 5h
MLB is finally getting a grip on its sticky situation.
Mets Starting Pitching Continues To Excel As They Beat The Cubs 5-2 By Rich Coutinho, The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 5h
For the past 2 times David Peterson took the mound the command of his pitches was way off and that resulted in 3 innings of work where he gave up 9 runs […]
Coming up at 5AM with @HDumpty39, @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN: Assessing the #Mets & #Yankees. Plus, a #Nets preview & we give away #Islanders tix! -7:35AM: @damienwoody Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/FZLKtKnmXp or "98.7 ESPN" on smart speakers.
-
MetsJunkies Recap: Peterson has #Cubs looking like Teddy Bears
-
