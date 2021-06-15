Quantcast
MLB pitchers, including Yankees’ Gerrit Cole, face suspension if busted with illegal sticky substance, report says - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 22m

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tried to duck a direct question last week about whether he uses illegal substances on baseballs to help his spin rate.

MLB roundup: Mets snap Cubs' winning streak - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 19m

David Peterson allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, and the New York Mets continued their strong play at home with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday. New York ended a seven-game home losing streak to the Cubs and won for the...

LEADING OFF: 3 aces ailing, D'backs and O's lost on road | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 56m

A look at what's happening around the majors today:AILING ACESThree of baseball's best pitchers are hurting.Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber won't throw for at least two weeks because of

NY Mets manager Luis Rojas made this change to help jumpstart Dominic Smith

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 1h

Mets manager Luis Rojas made a certain change to help jumpstart Dominic Smith.

MetsJunkies Recap: Peterson has Cubs looking like Teddy Bears

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

The Mets wouldn’t get their first hit of the game until the fourth inning when Dom Smith singled off of Jake Arrieta. After walking Billy McKinney, James McCann hit a single to drive in Dom. Kevin Pillar immediately followed with a well struck 2-run...

Sean Reid-Foley returns with chance to stick with Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Sean Reid-Foley’s last demotion was through no fault of his own. With the Mets in need of roster space and Seth Lugo returning from the injured list on May 31, the right-hander was optioned to...

MLB to start punishing ‘sticky’ cheaters

by: Mark Fischer New York Post 5h

MLB is finally getting a grip on its sticky situation.

Mets Starting Pitching Continues To Excel As They Beat The Cubs 5-2 By Rich Coutinho, The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 5h

For the past 2 times David Peterson took the mound the command of his pitches was way off and that resulted in 3 innings of work where he gave up 9 runs […]

