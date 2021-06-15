New York Mets
How to beat good teams
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 22m
Plus: How deep into games should Joey Lucchesi pitch?
OTD: Mets Acquire Hernandez and Clendenon, Trade Seaver
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 3m
The Major League Baseball trade deadline date was on June 15 from 1923 through the 1985 season before switching to it’s current July 31 date beginning in 1986.Multiple trades have been made
NY Mets: Expect Nick Tropeano to get innings in the upcoming doubleheaders
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 20m
If you’ve paid attention to the New York Mets June schedule you’ll know the team has a couple of 14-inning days scheduled. The team has done well in do...
Tom Brennan - METS' MINORS HIGHER LEVEL CATCHERS AIN'T BAD - AND METS' STARTING PITCHERS AIN'T CHUMP CHANGE, EITHER
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 22m
WAIT JUST A SEC - LET'S START WITH THE STARTERS Before getting into the catcher portion of this article, I saw on the TV that the Mets have ...
David Peterson, Dom Smith break out as Mets top Cubs at Citi Field
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 33m
The Mets got big games from two players who have recently been struggling.
Mets finally getting some timely hitting to back starting pitching - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 43m
The New York Mets scored all of their runs with two outs in their 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
Mets Finding Ways to Win Despite New York's Tumultuous 2021 Season—and Existence
by: Stephanie Apstein — Sports Illustrated 50m
The Mets have always been seen as an inept, failing franchise, and they are, but somehow they win sometimes anyway.
MLB Draft 2021: New 1st-round mock has N.J.’s Jack Leiter, son of ex-Yankees, Mets pitcher Al Leiter, falling out of top 3 - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Summit, N.J.'s Jack Leiter, a Vanderbilt right-hander, could be a top-five pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He's the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets pitcher Al Leiter.
Among 137 pitchers who have had a min. 40 PAs end with a slider this season, Edwin Díaz has the 8th-lowest xwOBA against that pitch at .168. @SugarDiaz39 @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Join us in wishing @TheRealSmith2_ a very happy birthday! 🥳Official Team Account
-
Edwin Díaz's 1st pitch strike % by season: 2018: 67.5% 2019: 63.4% 2020: 60.6% 2021: 67.3% #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets beat the Cubs, Conforto and Nimmo should be starting rehab assignments soon, and deGrom is the betting favorite for NL MVP. Catch up on that, plus more news and notes from around the league. https://t.co/tGl0O5noBZBlogger / Podcaster
David Peterson's 96.2 mph fastball to strike out Kris Bryant in the first last night was the hardest recorded pitch of his major league career. @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
From yesterday... * David Peterson rebounds in big way as Mets beat Cubs: https://t.co/f0uHMjF1Li * Billy McKinney might play centerfield, and a bevy of other Mets notes: https://t.co/RRd92GzAF7 * A chat with Jeremy Hefner about the Mets' Big Three: https://t.co/REL2Rjh1tdBeat Writer / Columnist
