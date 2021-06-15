Quantcast
New York Mets

Lohud
62104464_thumbnail

NY Mets, Chicago Cubs announce Tuesday, June 15 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 1h

Alec Mills (2-0, 6.08) will start for the Cubs, while Taijuan Walker (5-2, 2.07) will go for the Mets.

Mets Merized
62048274_thumbnail

MMO Game Thread: Cubs vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 7m

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Alec Mills (2-0, 6.08 ERA) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (5-2, 2.07 ERA)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets look to take

Film Room
62105419_thumbnail

Taijuan Walker breakdown | 06/15/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 19m

The Rundown takes a look at Taijuan Walker effectively using his fastball and sinker

Sports Media 101

6/15/21 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 27m

After struggling in his past two starts, David Peterson delivered an absolute gem for the New York Mets (33-25) last night. Peterson tossed six scoreless innings to help the Mets top the Chicago Cubs (38-28) 5-2 to pick up their 12th win in their...

WFAN
62105222_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom expected to start Wednesday

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 27m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to make his next scheduled start on Wednesday night after leaving his last start with right flexor tendonitis.

SNY Mets

Mets first round pick Brett Baty makes noise at Citi Field in 2019 | Time Machine Tuesday | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 28m

Time Machine Tuesday stops by Citi Field in 2019, when Mets first-round draft pick Brett Baty stopped by the ballpark to take batting practice, to meet the t...

amNewYork
62104697_thumbnail

Mets manager Luis Rojas more concerned about pitchers' command after MLB substance crackdown | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 51m

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas admitted that Major League Baseball's sudden crackdown on the use of foreign substances doesn't necessarily move the needle

New York Post
62104335_thumbnail

Former Mets trainer Ray Ramirez reacts to fan criticism over injuries

by: Jared Greenspan New York Post 1h

Ray Ramirez wants you to know that the injuries were not his fault.  Ramirez, who served as the Mets’ head athletic trainer between 2004-17, emerged as a popular scapegoat for fans’...

