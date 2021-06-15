New York Mets
Taijuan Walker breakdown | 06/15/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 13m
The Rundown takes a look at Taijuan Walker effectively using his fastball and sinker
MMO Game Thread: Cubs vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 1m
Tuesday, June 15, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Alec Mills (2-0, 6.08 ERA) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (5-2, 2.07 ERA)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets look to take
6/15/21 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 20m
After struggling in his past two starts, David Peterson delivered an absolute gem for the New York Mets (33-25) last night. Peterson tossed six scoreless innings to help the Mets top the Chicago Cubs (38-28) 5-2 to pick up their 12th win in their...
Jacob deGrom expected to start Wednesday
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 21m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to make his next scheduled start on Wednesday night after leaving his last start with right flexor tendonitis.
Mets first round pick Brett Baty makes noise at Citi Field in 2019 | Time Machine Tuesday | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 22m
Time Machine Tuesday stops by Citi Field in 2019, when Mets first-round draft pick Brett Baty stopped by the ballpark to take batting practice, to meet the t...
Mets manager Luis Rojas more concerned about pitchers' command after MLB substance crackdown | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 44m
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas admitted that Major League Baseball's sudden crackdown on the use of foreign substances doesn't necessarily move the needle
NY Mets, Chicago Cubs announce Tuesday, June 15 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 54m
Alec Mills (2-0, 6.08) will start for the Cubs, while Taijuan Walker (5-2, 2.07) will go for the Mets.
Former Mets trainer Ray Ramirez reacts to fan criticism over injuries
by: Jared Greenspan — New York Post 1h
Ray Ramirez wants you to know that the injuries were not his fault. Ramirez, who served as the Mets’ head athletic trainer between 2004-17, emerged as a popular scapegoat for fans’...
RT @Metsmerized: MMO Game Thread: Cubs vs Mets, 7:10 PM
New Post: MMO Game Thread: Cubs vs Mets, 7:10 PM #Mets #LGM #IBWAA
Starting Nine for Brooklyn in Wilmington. #AmazinStartsHere
RT @JesseRogersESPN: Tyler Glasnow just went off about the midseason crackdown. He stopped using sunscreen a couple starts ago and felt sore afterwards due to difficulty with grip. Same last night. Says it contributed to his current injury. He's hopeful to be back at the end of the season.
Jeff McNeil will a game or two in the outfield during his rehab assignments before he joins the Mets potentially this weekend. McNeil has played exclusively at 2B this season, in contrast to the previous couple of years. Sounds like he'll mostly play 2B when he returns, too.
"Improving the working conditions and reducing the travel burden" after contracting 40+ minor league teams doesn't do much good when players can't afford housing.(1/3) We've just been told that multiple players on the Bowie Baysox are considering sleeping in their cars beginning tomorrow night. The Baysox are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
