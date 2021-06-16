New York Mets
NY Mets pitching rotation stats show why Jacob deGrom, others excel
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
Thanks to Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker, the Mets starting pitching has been dominant in 2021.
Mets News and Breakfast Links - 6/16/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1m
Good Morning. Taijuan Walker Ks 12 as Mets beat Cubs 3-2, Brooklyn wins but Syracuse, Binghamton and St. Luci...
LEADING OFF: Diamondbacks can match dubious road record
by: AP — USA Today 2h
The beleaguered Arizona Diamondbacks have dropped 21 straight on the road, one short of the major league record
MLB roundup: Astros top Rangers on Jose Altuve's 10th-inning slam - Metro US
by: About the Author — Metro News 3h
Jose Altuve clubbed a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied for a 6-3 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Altuve socked his 13th home run into the Crawford Boxes in left field off Texas reliever...
Betts homer in front of 52,078 leads Dodgers over Phillies | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
(AP) -- Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium before the largest crowd to attend a
Mets vs Cubs: Pete Alonso talks controlled approach at the plate, clubhouse vibe | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
Pete Alonso drove in all three Mets runs on Tuesday night as the Mets edged the Cubs, 3-2. Alonso: 'The biggest thing for me is controlled effort level and g...
Mets begin carving out plan for Jeff McNeil’s return
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 5h
When Jeff McNeil returns to the Mets, it won’t be strictly as an infielder.
Walker Strikes Out Career-High 12 To Lead Mets Over Cubs
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 5h
Walker has a 2.12 ERA, a big part of the NL East-leading Mets’ success — especially at Citi Field, where New York is 6-0 in his outings and matched its best 25-game start at 19-6.
An absolute gem. 💪 8.0 IP 💪 4 H 💪 0 R 💪 0 BB 💪 8 K https://t.co/7m9iHkBCaGBeat Writer / Columnist
reason number 73838272* why this team is different *for the many other reasons why this team is different, check out the latest @Metsmerized roundtable: https://t.co/PxlD5WBHKk https://t.co/jwoMGipsF9
RT @DCRonESPN: SHOW TIME! @HDumpty39, @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN are on. Durant's legendary Game 5, the #Islanders lose in controversial fashion and the #Yankees & #Mets both win! Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/FZLKtKnmXp or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/TKnyiIq5YGTV / Radio Network
Pete Alonso talks about a controlled approach at the plate and the clubhouse vibe https://t.co/D8KAnydSNwTV / Radio Network
