Loaded with aces
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 54m
After Walker dominates, Jake night is here
Mets Morning News for June 16, 2021
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
OTD 1997: Dave Mlicki Hurls Shutout to Open Inaugural Subway Series
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 50m
June 16, 1997 was a historic day in the chronicles of the New York Mets. On that date, they played their first regular season game against the cross-town rival New York Yankees, defeating the Bomb
Reese Kaplan -- The Subs Have Been Helpful But Some Must Go
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 53m
Examining the Mets roster will leave you scratching your head with many questions. In fact, you may have more questions than answers. That...
NY Mets: No matter what, this team cannot trade Brett Baty
by: Mason Smoller — Fansided: Rising Apple 53m
Since the glory days of David Wright passed, third base has been in flux for the New York Mets. Currently, the job has rotated between players like J.D. Da...
How Mets’ Taijuan Walker went from unwanted to 1 of baseball’s biggest surprises - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 58m
New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker ranks seventh in baseball with a 2.12 ERA through 12 starts.
MMN Recap: J.T. Ginn Throws Four Scoreless Innings
by: Ryan Kolakowski — Mets Minors 1h
AAA: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-11) 12, Syracuse Mets (11-26) 6BOX SCOREJeff McNeil 2B: 1-4, R, 2 K, .250/.250/.250Albert Almora Jr. CF: 1-3, R, BB, .176/.263/.353Khal
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Bohanek and Lasko Helps Cyclones to Win, Alex Ramirez Hits First Pro HR
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
Syracuse Mets (11-26) The Syracuse Mets collapsed in the later innings, as they couldn’t hold a 6-1 lead. After allowing three runs in the seventh, the Railriders scored 7 in the eight. Final score 12-6. Jeff McNeil and Albert Almora both collected...
All players w/40 HR in their last 162 games 53 Mike Trout 52 Nelson Cruz 51 Fernando Tatis, George Springer 49 Ronald Acuna 46 Miguel Sano, Jose Ramirez 45 Eugenio Suarez, Pete Alonso 44 Teoscar Hernandez, Aaron Judge 43 Matt Olson, Eloy Jimenez 42 Salvador Perez 41 Mitch GarverNewspaper / Magazine
Mets pitching ranks through 60 gms. Starters FIP: 3.02 (1st) ERA: 2.71 (1st) K-BB%: 21.3% (2nd) FB Velo: 96.0 (1st) Relievers FIP: 3.44 (2nd) ERA: 3.70 (7th) K-BB%: 17.5% (4th) FB Velo: 95.6 (3rd) And without Thor or Carrasco! No team wants to face the Mets right now.Blogger / Podcaster
Taijuan Walker vs. Trevor Bauer this season: ERA Walker: 2.12 Bauer: 2.64 FIP Walker: 2.76 Bauer: 3.79 WHIP Bauer: 0.947 Walker: 1.000 Total fWAR Walker: 1.9 Bauer: 1.2 @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DCRonESPN: DCR BEST-OF PODCAST WITH @HDumpty39, @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN: Kevin Durant wrote himself into the history books with his Game 5 performance. Plus, the #Islanders lose, the #Yankees & #Mets win and we witness Stump Rothenberg immortality. LISTEN: https://t.co/eRTQo8YD2g. https://t.co/QRUeNzjoGeTV / Radio Network
This is crazy. Walker was one of the top available FA on the market and he didn’t sign for all that much. Baseball is so weird right now.Taijuan Walker on signing with the Mets back in February: "The Mets being my only offer, I feel like it was destiny for me to be here, honestly."Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Paranormal_Bass: I've said it once I'll say it again. Independent writers are the best at this. https://t.co/yjUiz3djDLBeat Writer / Columnist
