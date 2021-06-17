New York Mets
Jacob deGrom Exits Mets vs. Cubs After 3 Perfect Innings Due to Shoulder Injury
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 32m
New York Mets star Jacob deGrom exited Wednesday's start against the Chicago Cubs after three perfect innings with shoulder soreness, per Laura Albanese of Newsday ...
Mets' Jacob deGrom pulled again, this time with shoulder soreness, after striking out eight of nine Cubs batters | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 2m
If it seemed too good to be true, that’s because it was. Jacob deGrom made his start Wednesday night, and he was brilliant for three innings, seemingly putting to rest worries that the right flexor te
Mets ace Jacob deGrom exits perfect start with shoulder soreness
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 15m
deGrom keeps running into health issues.
deGrom's short start | 06/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 16m
Jacob deGrom strikes out eight in three innings and gets an RBI single before leaving the game against the Cubs
Everyone Take Deep Breaths, Jacob deGrom Left Tonight's Game With Right Shoulder Soreness | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 18m
Giphy Images.What the fuuuuuuuuuuuck man? I know Jake always has his little aches that leads to a brief IL stint and another MPH on his fastball. But I am officially starting to get worried now. Lat s...
Jacob deGrom Exits Start With Injury for Second Consecutive Outing
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 20m
Five days after having his start cut short due to right flexor tendinitis, Jacob deGrom left Wednesday's game after just 51 pitches with right shoulder soreness.
Mets' deGrom exits early with shoulder soreness
by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN 23m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom left his start on Wednesday against the Cubs after three innings because of right shoulder soreness, the team said.
Jacob deGrom leaves start with sore shoulder - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 25m
The good vibes at Citi Field tangibly turned to dread.Jacob deGrom exited his start with right shoulder soreness, the Mets announced, after three perfect innings against the Cubs on Wednesday night.
