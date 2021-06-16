Quantcast
New York Mets

Film Room
62135533_thumbnail

deGrom's short start | 06/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 17m

Jacob deGrom strikes out eight in three innings and gets an RBI single before leaving the game against the Cubs

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Bleacher Report
62135349_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom Exits Mets vs. Cubs After 3 Perfect Innings Due to Shoulder Injury

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 33m

New York Mets star Jacob deGrom exited Wednesday's start against the Chicago Cubs after three perfect innings with shoulder soreness, per Laura Albanese of Newsday ...

Newsday
62135663_thumbnail

Mets' Jacob deGrom pulled again, this time with shoulder soreness, after striking out eight of nine Cubs batters | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 3m

If it seemed too good to be true, that’s because it was. Jacob deGrom made his start Wednesday night, and he was brilliant for three innings, seemingly putting to rest worries that the right flexor te

Big League Stew
62135546_thumbnail

Mets ace Jacob deGrom exits perfect start with shoulder soreness

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 16m

deGrom keeps running into health issues.

Barstool Sports
62135514_thumbnail

Everyone Take Deep Breaths, Jacob deGrom Left Tonight's Game With Right Shoulder Soreness | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 19m

Giphy Images.What the fuuuuuuuuuuuck man? I know Jake always has his little aches that leads to a brief IL stint and another MPH on his fastball. But I am officially starting to get worried now. Lat s...

Sports Illustrated
62135502_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom Exits Start With Injury for Second Consecutive Outing

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 21m

Five days after having his start cut short due to right flexor tendinitis, Jacob deGrom left Wednesday's game after just 51 pitches with right shoulder soreness.

ESPN
62135365_thumbnail

Mets' deGrom exits early with shoulder soreness

by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN 24m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom left his start on Wednesday against the Cubs after three innings because of right shoulder soreness, the team said.

Daily News
62135428_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom leaves start with sore shoulder - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 26m

The good vibes at Citi Field tangibly turned to dread.Jacob deGrom exited his start with right shoulder soreness, the Mets announced, after three perfect innings against the Cubs on Wednesday night.

