New York Mets

Sportsnaut
New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom leaves dominant start with sore shoulder

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 2h

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom left his start Wednesday night due to right shoulder soreness after pitching three perfect innings against the

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Film Room
Mets Postgame Press Conference | 06/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 26m

Watch LIVE as Luis Rojas, Jacob deGrom and others react to tonight’s game.

Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Exits Mets vs. Cubs After 3 Perfect Innings Due to Shoulder Injury

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 2h

New York Mets star Jacob deGrom exited Wednesday's start against the Chicago Cubs after three perfect innings with shoulder soreness, per Laura Albanese of Newsday ...

SNY Mets

Mets vs Cubs Highlights: Despite Jacob deGrom’s early exit, Mets pull out a 6-3 victory | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1m

After striking out 8 of his first 9 batters faced, Jacob deGrom left the game with right shoulder soreness, leaving it up to the bullpen to keep it going. Th...

Metstradamus
Broken Again

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1m

I like to make you laugh with these posts. Sometimes I like to make you think. And every once in a while I try to make you look at things from a different perspective. This post will be none of the…

Film Room
deGrom strikes out Ortega | 06/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 9m

Jacob deGrom strikes out Rafael Ortega the side after 11 pitches in the top of the 2nd inning

Mets Daddy

deGrom’s Shoulder Overshadows Mets Win

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 19m

Jacob deGrom was perfect through three striking out eight of the nine batters he faced. In a two run second, deGrom drove in his sixth run of the year. Yet again, this had the aura of a special nig…

New York Post
Mets overcome Jacob deGrom injury to handle Cubs

by: Mike Puma New York Post 24m

Jacob deGrom’s abbreviated start Wednesday meant extended action for the Mets bullpen, a task it handled with splendor.

Empire Sports Media
deGrom Leaves Early With Shoulder Soreness in Mets 6-3 Win Over Cubs

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 25m

The New York Mets got their third straight victory over the Chicago Cubs but it came with another Jacob deGrom injury scare.

