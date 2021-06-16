Quantcast
deGrom’s Shoulder Overshadows Mets Win

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 10m

Jacob deGrom was perfect through three striking out eight of the nine batters he faced. In a two run second, deGrom drove in his sixth run of the year. Yet again, this had the aura of a special nig…

Film Room
62136301_thumbnail

Mets Postgame Press Conference | 06/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 17m

Watch LIVE as Luis Rojas, Jacob deGrom and others react to tonight’s game.

Bleacher Report
62135349_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom Exits Mets vs. Cubs After 3 Perfect Innings Due to Shoulder Injury

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 2h

New York Mets star Jacob deGrom exited Wednesday's start against the Chicago Cubs after three perfect innings with shoulder soreness, per Laura Albanese of Newsday ...

New York Post
62136337_thumbnail

Mets overcome Jacob deGrom injury to handle Cubs

by: Mike Puma New York Post 14m

Jacob deGrom’s abbreviated start Wednesday meant extended action for the Mets bullpen, a task it handled with splendor.

Empire Sports Media
51619207_thumbnail

deGrom Leaves Early With Shoulder Soreness in Mets 6-3 Win Over Cubs

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 16m

The New York Mets got their third straight victory over the Chicago Cubs but it came with another Jacob deGrom injury scare.

The Comeback
62136308_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom leaves another start with injury, this time right shoulder soreness

by: Matt Clapp The Comeback 16m

deGrom has been the best pitcher in baseball this season. Heck, he's been pitching than anybody ever has.

Film Room
62136302_thumbnail

Edwin Diaz's final out | 06/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 17m

Edwin Diaz gets the last out of the 9th as Willson Contreras lines out to center field

Lohud
62136248_thumbnail

NY Mets roll Chicago Cubs after Jacob deGrom injury

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 22m

Another injury to Jacob deGrom has the Mets holding their breath, but they were still able to get another win over the Cubs.

