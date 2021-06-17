New York Mets
After Mets’ Jacob deGrom exits early with another injury, where do pitcher and team go from here? - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom talks about the frustration of leaving another start early due to an injury.
Jacob deGrom, who turns 33 Saturday, throws much harder, more often, than any other pitcher in the sport. Is it possible he’s been too great for his own good based on the physical toll this year? “I don’t know the answer to that,” deGrom said. https://t.co/TjbjwIa7HfBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @GDubCub: Cubs' Rizzo on deGrom (8 Ks in 3 IP): "What he's doing is amazing. I hope he's all right. Even his at-bat -- that's the craziest stat of them all: six driven in and four given up [this season]. "He's as good as it gets, and he really gave it to us."Beat Writer / Columnist
Whoa. Wheeler shut down the Dodgers last night. He has a 1.25 ERA over his last 8 starts, leads the NL in innings pitched and strikeouts. He's keeping the flawed Phillies from falling out of sight behind the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
🍻🥤🍔 Tasty Thursday today!!! Come out this Saturday to get the Flying Squirrel PB&J Bacon Burger in honor of @JeffMcNeil805! We also take on the @PortlandSeaDogs tonight for Thirsty Thursday at 6:35PM, get your tickets now: https://t.co/wNv3fVqmcG #LetsRumbleMinors
RT @mikemayer22: Mets rehabbers for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night: Michael Conforto 1-for-3, R, played 5 innings in RF Albert Almora 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, played 9 innings in CF Jeff McNeil 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, played 7 innings at 2BBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Metsmerized: Good morning, the Mets are 10 games over .500! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
