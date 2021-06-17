New York Mets
Cubs at Mets – Thursday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 21m
The Mets will attempt to sweep their current four-game series over the Cubs Thursday night in front of their home fans.
Brooklyn Cyclones Say 'Play Ball' With Fun and Family-Friendly Promotional Nights | Brownstoner
by: Brian Keith — amNewYork 2m
The Brooklyn Cyclones have announced an abundance of fun promotional nights throughout the summer, with giveaways and kids running bases.
Should Jacob deGrom even have made Wednesday’s start? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 23m
On SportsNite, Sal Licata questions if Jacob deGrom should have taken the night off on Wednesday instead of making his start and coming out early. Plus, Anth...
Mets’ Jacob deGrom: ‘It’s frustrating, but I’m sure this is nothing’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 24m
New York Mets' ace Jacob deGrom had to depart last night's game with a shoulder injury, but hopes it's just a minor bump
Jacob deGrom Will Strike Out 20 If His Body Lets Him
by: Lauren Theisen — Defector 28m
Even in an age of soaring strikeout totals and debates over whether or not no-hitters are getting boring, one pitching feat has remained especially elusive: the 20-strikeout game. Far rarer even than perfection, only four pitchers ever have put...
Lunch Time Links 6/17/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 40m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our fri...
Mets: Serious Or Not Jacob deGrom Needs To Sit Out A Start
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 44m
The Mets and Jacob deGrom agree. None of the three separate injuries are serious. Still, the best move is to shelve him for at least a start.
“Midnight Massacre” Still Conjures Unthinkable Mets’ Memories
by: Jeff Moeller — The New York Extra 44m
By Jeff Moeller, The New York Extra/thenyextra.com June 15, 1977. The day that still is considered one in Mets’ infamy. It still has reverberations to Mets’ fans with each passing year. It […]
Tweets
RT @BetQLDaily: After Jacob deGrom's shoulder injury, @JoeGiglioSports & @JoeO670 find an NL Cy Young long shot worth a look 💻 https://t.co/SINCnIXKu2 📻https://t.co/Rsm1ZmF4f1 https://t.co/LeYAJzaT5ZTV / Radio Personality
Need a last minute Father's Day gift?? Get Dad tickets to the ballpark on Sunday for an all you can eat pre-game picnic buffet! Stop in our Armory Team Store to pick up some Rumble Ponies swag while you're here! 😁 🎟️ #LetsRumble https://t.co/vOpoaERxfYTicket Tuesday Alert!!! 🎟️ Want to get Dad the ultimate Father's Day gift? For $26 you can get him an all you can eat picnic brunch buffet and a grandstand ticket to the game on Sunday. 🍪 Call us at (607) 722-3866 or visit the box office to purchase! #LetsRumble https://t.co/MgFFG55MQEMinors
Those Citi lights. 🙌 See you tonight as the @Mets go for the sweep! 🧹Misc
RT @BMiggy: But Chilli was beloved and works SO Hard blah blah blah https://t.co/z1HqviHWedBlogger / Podcaster
Mets Game Preview: (6/17/21) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-30), Can they pull off a sweep of the Cubs? via @_danielmarcillo #Mets #LGM #MetsTwitter #MLB https://t.co/Ic5xLnaAKqBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MarkCHealey: Jeff Wilpon had wanted to fire Willie Randolph after the 2007 collapse, but Omar Minaya convinced Fred Wilpon to give Willie a reprieve. What Omar didn't know was that his right hand, Tony Bernazard, was conspiring with Jeff to undermine Willie the whole time https://t.co/EStOfYVTItBlogger / Podcaster
