Report: Doctor sees no issues in Jacob deGrom's shoulder
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 39m
According to a report by Audacy MLB insider Jon Heyman, Jacob deGrom saw a team doctor on Thursday, who saw no issues in his sore right shoulder.
D-backs attempt to avoid record 23rd consecutive road loss
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 23m
The 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets get an opportunity to have their names erased from an unflattering section of the major league record book when the San Francisco Giants and visiting Arizona Diamondbacks complete a four-game...
Jacob deGrom injury: NY Mets get good update on shoulder
by: Andrew Tredinnick — North Jersey 54m
An initial opinion on Jacob deGrom's shoulder injury was positive, according to reports. The Mets are also getting a second opinion.
Early Results Are Positive on Jacob DeGrom’s Shoulder
by: Andrew Steele-Davis — Mets Merized Online 55m
Things are looking good for Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets so far.We aren't out of the woods just yet but it does appear as though the Mets have avoided a massive disaster with reports sug
And the Mets Played On
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Helluva win for the Mets on a Wednesday night in the middle of June. Some wins and their salient on-field details tend to get lost in the bigger picture. Lets hope not, anyway.
Latest on deGrom, reinforcements | 06/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
The latest on Jacob deGrom's brilliance and injury while reinforcements are on the way for the Mets | Beat Report with Anthony DiComo
Diamondbacks tie all-time record for consecutive road losses
by: Megan Armstrong, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 3h
Arizona's defeat at the hands of the Giants was the 22nd road loss in a row, tying the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets for the modern-era record for most consecutive losses on the road.
Amazin’ Avenue in Conversation: Josh Eppard
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
The drummer for Coheed and Cabria - and a huge Mets fan - joins us on the podcast.
