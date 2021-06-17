Quantcast
New York Mets

Shea Anything

Drama with deGrom, and Jerry Blevins sticks to the show

by: N/A Shea Anything 53m

Mets Merized
61706790_thumbnail

MMO Game Thread: Cubs vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 6m

Thursday, June 17, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Kyle Hendricks (8-4, 4.46 ERA) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.33 ERA)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets go for t

Larry Brown Sports
61275009_thumbnail

Mets may have Jacob deGrom stop swinging at plate over injury concerns

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 9m

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas said the team may have Jacob deGrom stop swinging at the plate if it helps reduce injury issues.

nj.com
62155332_thumbnail

Mets’ Jacob deGrom gets positive news following more tests on sore shoulder - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 16m

After exiting Wednesday's game with right shoulder soreness, New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom received a positive prognosis from more tests on Thursday.

WFAN
62155171_thumbnail

Luis Rojas says no IL stint for Jacob deGrom

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 26m

Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters on Thursday that there are no IL plans for Jacob deGrom, as the ace will proceed with his normal routine in between starts.

Daily News
62155102_thumbnail

MRI clean, no injured list for Jacob deGrom yet - New York Daily News

by: Daily News Sports Desk NY Daily News 30m

The Mets aren't putting their ace on the IL yet.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
62032898_thumbnail

DeGrom's MRI clean, Mets taking it 'day-by-day'

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 35m

An MRI performed on New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's right shoulder came back clean, manager Luis Rojas said Thursday.

New York Post
62154941_thumbnail

Mets have ‘no concern’ about Jacob deGrom after test results

by: Michael Blinn New York Post 37m

The Mets can exhale -- at least for now.

Barstool Sports
62154906_thumbnail

Exhale (Slightly) Mets Fans, The Initial Report On Jacob deGrom's Shoulder Is Good | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 40m

You know what? I'm chalking this up as a W. Okay, that may be a little strong since there is still a second opinion incoming. Instead I am going to put it down as a 1-2-3 inning where Jake touched 102...

