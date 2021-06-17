New York Mets
MMO Game Thread: Cubs vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 7m
Thursday, June 17, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Kyle Hendricks (8-4, 4.46 ERA) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.33 ERA)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets go for t
Mets may have Jacob deGrom stop swinging at plate over injury concerns
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 10m
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas said the team may have Jacob deGrom stop swinging at the plate if it helps reduce injury issues.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom gets positive news following more tests on sore shoulder - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 17m
After exiting Wednesday's game with right shoulder soreness, New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom received a positive prognosis from more tests on Thursday.
Luis Rojas says no IL stint for Jacob deGrom
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 27m
Mets manager Luis Rojas told reporters on Thursday that there are no IL plans for Jacob deGrom, as the ace will proceed with his normal routine in between starts.
MRI clean, no injured list for Jacob deGrom yet - New York Daily News
by: Daily News Sports Desk — NY Daily News 31m
The Mets aren't putting their ace on the IL yet.
DeGrom's MRI clean, Mets taking it 'day-by-day'
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 36m
An MRI performed on New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's right shoulder came back clean, manager Luis Rojas said Thursday.
Mets have ‘no concern’ about Jacob deGrom after test results
by: Michael Blinn — New York Post 38m
The Mets can exhale -- at least for now.
Exhale (Slightly) Mets Fans, The Initial Report On Jacob deGrom's Shoulder Is Good | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 41m
You know what? I'm chalking this up as a W. Okay, that may be a little strong since there is still a second opinion incoming. Instead I am going to put it down as a 1-2-3 inning where Jake touched 102...
