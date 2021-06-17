New York Mets
Medical report on Jacob deGrom's shoulder: 'No concerns' for Mets ace | Newsday
by: Roger Rubin — Newsday 46m
The Mets' biggest fears were allayed on Thursday after Jacob deGrom had an MRI exam to evaluate the shoulder soreness that forced him from Wednesday night’s win over the Cubs after three innings. Two
