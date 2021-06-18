by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies

Syracuse Mets (11-28) The Syracuse Mets struggles continue, losing their 10th straight game 4-2. Conforto went 0 for 4, Almora 2 for 5 and McNeil went 1 for 4 in their rehab games. Jeff McNeil picks up his fourth hit in three rehab games with...