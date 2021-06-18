New York Mets
MLB Draft 2021: AL East power lands N.J.’s Jack Leiter, son of ex-Yankees pitcher Al Leiter, in latest 1st-round mock - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Summit, N.J.'s Jack Leiter, a Vanderbilt right-hander, could be a top-five pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He's the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets pitcher Al Leiter.
Marcus Stroman's new weapon is only getting better
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 8m
Marcus Stroman’s new weapon is only getting better, as he put together another strong outing by upping the usage on his split-changeup on Thursday.
The Stro Show - Pitcher List
by: Max Greenfield — Pitcher List 34m
Marcus Stroman bet on himself and it's paying off.
Two months later, Mets finally set for series at Nationals Park
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 52m
The Mets were set to open their season in DC before a COVID-19 outbreak on the Nationals halted those plans.
A Day Off (Though the Schedule Said Otherwise)
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h
Maybe the Mets just needed a day off. Youve probably heard that theyre playing a lot of games. More games than there are days. Lots of those games coming against good teams.
Mets expect Jeff McNeil to be back with team Sunday or Monday
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 1h
Jeff McNeil, who's been dealing with a strained left hamstring, could be back with the Mets in the coming days.
3 Up 3 Down: Impressive Series For Mets Over Cubs
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets put in a dud of a performance Thursday, mustering two hits--none in the final seven innings--against the Cubs.But that performance is easier to swallow when you win the first three ga
Lunch Time Links 6/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our f...
Tweets
Highest called strike % among qualified starters this season: Adam Wainwright: 22.8% Rich Hill: 21.5% Taijuan Walker: 20.5% @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
AwfulCollege Baseball's Sang Ho Baek Died After Complications From Tommy John Surgery https://t.co/IjocODO00nBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @pattayymaz10: Donnieeeee https://t.co/KWDabPuyaxBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SABRSkeptic: UhhhhhhhhSuper Fan
Thankful and grateful for life daily. 💫Marcus Stroman's numbers through 14 starts: 84.1 IP A career low 2.35 ERA 1.04 WHIP 54.7% ground ball rate (third-highest in MLB) 75 K Great season thus far @STR0 👏 https://t.co/GupAXMAUb7Player
.@Mets reliever Miguel Castro discusses the strength of their bullpen. @alannarizzo | #HighHeatTV / Radio Network
