Gameday: Mets @ Washington - 6/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4m
The Mets are in Washington to play the Nationals. Today it's game one of the four game series. ...
Game Chatter: Joey Lucchesi vs Joe Ross (6/18/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 1m
Join us on Spotify Greenroom for a Mets/Nationals Chat at 7:05pm
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m
The former Locker Room app is now Greenroom!
Mets’ secret weapon Donnie Stevenson returns
by: Evan Orris — New York Post 1h
Stevenson, who is played by actor Brett Azar, was dressed in the typical "Stevenson" attire.
Mets Injury Notes: DeGrom Throws Bullpen, Almora Could Be Activated Soon
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 1h
All signs are pointing towards Jacob deGrom avoiding any serious injury. After a throwing session on Thursday, deGrom long tossed and threw a 10-pitch bullpen session at Nationals Park on Friday.
Mets proud to have Joey Lucchesi pitching tonight, no mention of Juneteenth
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
The Mets are proud to announce Joey Lucchesi is set to make his eighth start and 11th appearance of the season tonight…He has put up a 1.56 ERA (three earned runs/17.1 innings) over his last …
20/20 Hindsight: Mets Can Beat Good Teams
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
After the Chicago Cubs swept the New York Mets at Wrigley, the Mets nearly returned the favor at Citi Field: 1. It all begins and ends with Jacob deGrom. If he’s healthy, he and the Mets are …
6/18/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
The New York Mets (35-26) have done their part to maintain their National League East lead through a tough stretch at the start of June. Going 5-2 on their last homestand against the San Diego Padr…
No Michael Conforto in the Syracuse lineup tonight after playing the last two days. Jeff McNeil is playing for the fifth time in six days (off Monday). #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
⚾️BASEBALL!!⚾️💙🧡#LGM Let’s bury the Nationals in this series, not just because they’re division rivals, but because of what Teddy Roosevelt once did to Joey. (Enlarge the photo and look at Roosevelt’s right hand.)Blogger / Podcaster
#Mets at #Nationals, (J.Lucchesi vs E.Fedde) 7:05 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/ik10SGmuXa #playballMisc
RT @TimBritton: Jerad Eickhoff and Yennsy Díaz are in Washington as part of the Mets’ taxi squad. Eickhoff was slated to start for Syracuse tomorrow.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayer22: The Mets have released minor leaguer Sebastian Elizalde, he was playing with Triple-A Syracuse.Blogger / Podcaster
Come join 'Mets/Nationals Watch Along' on Greenroom! https://t.co/HK21FWGxZhBlogger / Podcaster
