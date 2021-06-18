New York Mets
Mets pitching staff in focus with 3 doubleheaders ahead - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 51m
The Mets are already entrenched in the toughest part of their schedule — 33 games in 31 days — but now the pitching gymnastics will begin.
Mets Notes: Conforto, McNeil, Nimmo, Carrasco, deGrom
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 26m
The Mets have been ravaged by injuries this season, but it seems a few of the team's most important players …
Listen in as Mets SS Francisco Lindor gets mic'd up at batting practice
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 37m
Francisco Lindor got mic'd up by the SNY broadcast at batting practice, so get up close to and inside the pre-game atmosphere at Citi Field with the Mets sho...
Luis Guillorme one of the leaders of the Mets’ ‘Bench Mob’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 41m
Luis Guillorme’s time is now. Since returning from a strained oblique and a stint on the injured list that lasted more than a month, the versatile infielder has settled in at second base to give...
DeGrom feeling fine, but Mets undecided if he'll pitch Monday | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
WASHINGTON — Jacob deGrom no longer is experiencing abnormal soreness in his shoulder or anywhere else, but the Mets are not ready to commit to him pitching Monday, manager Luis Rojas said Friday. DeG
deGrom says shoulder issue came on swing
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
WASHINGTON -- Most accounts of Jacob deGrom’s right shoulder injury focus on his third inning last Wednesday, when he winced and shook his arm following a pitch to the Cubs’ Eric Sogard. But deGrom actually believes he hurt himself the previous...
Why has NY Mets offense succeeded with 2 outs in June?
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
The Mets have been leaving many pitchers feeling defeated this month. Here's why New York has had offensive success with two outs in June.
Game Chatter: Joey Lucchesi vs Joe Ross (6/18/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 2h
Tweets
(Lucchesi will hit for himself and see an opposing hitter a third time for the first time since 2019.)Lucchesi is through the lineup twice, working on a shutout on 74 pitches. Washington's two lefties are in the top third of the order, but Lucchesi is due up to lead off the sixth. Interesting call here for Luis Rojas.Beat Writer / Columnist
When he puts on slacks to go fill up the car with high test?@MetsBooth "icebox". When did Keith turn 80?TV / Radio Network
Joey Lucchesi had a 6.56 ERA at the end of May. He’s allowed two earned runs in his last 14 2/3 innings. His ERA is down to 4.50. J👌🏽ey Lucchesi.Beat Writer / Columnist
Lucchesi is through five scoreless! 👌👌👌👌👌 | #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SNY_Mets: Never a dull moment when @Lindor12BC is mic'd up! 🎙️ Catch the full segment here: https://t.co/Sf1W6jAYq4 https://t.co/hStB4MDizXBlogger / Podcaster
