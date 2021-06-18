New York Mets
Lucchesi K's 5 in dominant start | 06/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 21m
Joey Lucchesi strikes out five through 5 1/3 scoreless innings pitched in his start vs. the Nationals
Final Score: Nationals 1, Mets 0— Bipartisan Shutdown
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 15m
The only run of the game was the final run of the game as the Nationals walk off the Mets.
Mets Notes: Conforto, McNeil, Nimmo, Carrasco, deGrom
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets have been ravaged by injuries this season, but it seems a few of the team's most important players …
Listen in as Mets SS Francisco Lindor gets mic'd up at batting practice
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Francisco Lindor got mic'd up by the SNY broadcast at batting practice, so get up close to and inside the pre-game atmosphere at Citi Field with the Mets sho...
Luis Guillorme one of the leaders of the Mets’ ‘Bench Mob’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Luis Guillorme’s time is now. Since returning from a strained oblique and a stint on the injured list that lasted more than a month, the versatile infielder has settled in at second base to give...
Mets pitching staff in focus with 3 doubleheaders ahead - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
The Mets are already entrenched in the toughest part of their schedule — 33 games in 31 days — but now the pitching gymnastics will begin.
DeGrom feeling fine, but Mets undecided if he'll pitch Monday | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 3h
WASHINGTON — Jacob deGrom no longer is experiencing abnormal soreness in his shoulder or anywhere else, but the Mets are not ready to commit to him pitching Monday, manager Luis Rojas said Friday. DeG
deGrom says shoulder issue came on swing
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3h
WASHINGTON -- Most accounts of Jacob deGrom’s right shoulder injury focus on his third inning last Wednesday, when he winced and shook his arm following a pitch to the Cubs’ Eric Sogard. But deGrom actually believes he hurt himself the previous...
FINAL | We'll get 'em tomorrow night... BNG 1 | POR 4
-
Edwin Diaz: “First of all, the 3-2 pitch to Soto was a strike for me. After that pitch, the inning changed completely.” Luis Rojas: "I thought he got squeezed on that 3-2 pitch."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Rojas not leaving Lugo in was as dumb a decision as he has made all year.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
if Lugo goes 1+ tonight he’s likely unavailable for any more than 1 IP tomorrow. doubleheader with Peterson in G1 come on folks, big pictureBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"Today wasn't that day" Edwin Diaz says pitching in a non-save situation tonight didn't make a difference in terms of adrenalineTV / Radio Network
-
In the Mets’ 1-0 loss over the Nationals on Friday, Joey Lucchesi deserved every bit of space Luis Rojas was willing to give him. It was Edwin Diaz who tumbled in the ninth inning of a scoreless game. @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/Whv37rKTaiNewspaper / Magazine
