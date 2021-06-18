Quantcast
New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
62181998_thumbnail

Final Score: Nationals 1, Mets 0— Bipartisan Shutdown

by: Richard Staff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 15m

The only run of the game was the final run of the game as the Nationals walk off the Mets.

Film Room
62181925_thumbnail

Lucchesi K's 5 in dominant start | 06/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 21m

Joey Lucchesi strikes out five through 5 1/3 scoreless innings pitched in his start vs. the Nationals

MLB Trade Rumors
61275081_thumbnail

Mets Notes: Conforto, McNeil, Nimmo, Carrasco, deGrom

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 2h

The Mets have been ravaged by injuries this season, but it seems a few of the team's most important players &hellip;

SNY Mets

Listen in as Mets SS Francisco Lindor gets mic'd up at batting practice

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Francisco Lindor got mic'd up by the SNY broadcast at batting practice, so get up close to and inside the pre-game atmosphere at Citi Field with the Mets sho...

New York Post
62180783_thumbnail

Luis Guillorme one of the leaders of the Mets’ ‘Bench Mob’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Luis Guillorme’s time is now. Since returning from a strained oblique and a stint on the injured list that lasted more than a month, the versatile infielder has settled in at second base to give...

Daily News
62087177_thumbnail

Mets pitching staff in focus with 3 doubleheaders ahead - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3h

The Mets are already entrenched in the toughest part of their schedule — 33 games in 31 days — but now the pitching gymnastics will begin.

Newsday
62180578_thumbnail

DeGrom feeling fine, but Mets undecided if he'll pitch Monday | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 3h

WASHINGTON — Jacob deGrom no longer is experiencing abnormal soreness in his shoulder or anywhere else, but the Mets are not ready to commit to him pitching Monday, manager Luis Rojas said Friday. DeG

MLB: Mets.com
62180471_thumbnail

deGrom says shoulder issue came on swing

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3h

WASHINGTON -- Most accounts of Jacob deGrom’s right shoulder injury focus on his third inning last Wednesday, when he winced and shook his arm following a pitch to the Cubs’ Eric Sogard. But deGrom actually believes he hurt himself the previous...

    Binghamton Rumble Ponies @RumblePoniesBB 2m
    FINAL | We'll get 'em tomorrow night... BNG 1 | POR 4
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 3m
    Edwin Diaz: “First of all, the 3-2 pitch to Soto was a strike for me. After that pitch, the inning changed completely.” Luis Rojas: "I thought he got squeezed on that 3-2 pitch."
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 4m
    Rojas not leaving Lugo in was as dumb a decision as he has made all year.
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 5m
    if Lugo goes 1+ tonight he’s likely unavailable for any more than 1 IP tomorrow. doubleheader with Peterson in G1 come on folks, big picture
    SNY @SNYtv 8m
    "Today wasn't that day" Edwin Diaz says pitching in a non-save situation tonight didn't make a difference in terms of adrenaline
    NY Daily News Sports @NYDNSports 8m
    In the Mets’ 1-0 loss over the Nationals on Friday, Joey Lucchesi deserved every bit of space Luis Rojas was willing to give him. It was Edwin Diaz who tumbled in the ninth inning of a scoreless game. @DeeshaThosar https://t.co/Whv37rKTai
