New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets at Nationals – Saturday Doubleheader Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, TV-Radio Info
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 41m
The Mets and Nationals will play two on Saturday in our nation's capital after dropping the first game of the series Friday night.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Edwin Diaz on Soto BB: 'Thought it was completely a strike'
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 6m
Mets closer Edwin Diaz didn’t agree on the 3-2 call that led to a walk to Juan Soto on Friday night: ‘I thought it was completely a strike.’
MMO Roundtable: Who Should Be Next To Join Mets HOF?
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 16m
Jerry Koosman will have his number retired at Citi Field this August. Jon Matlack, Ron Darling and Edgardo Alfonzo have recently been inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame. So, who is next to live i
NY Mets, Washington Nationals announce Saturday's Game 1 lineups for DH
by: John Connolly — LoHud 26m
David Peterson (2-5, 5.60) will start for the Mets, while Joe Ross (3-6, 4.19) will go for the Nationals.
Tom Brennan - LOW METS' SCORING IS SO BORING
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 40m
NO CUTESY PICTURES TODAY - LOW METS' SCORING IS SO BORING! Hey, I'm a realist. If you're facing a prime time Greg Maddux or a Clayton Kersh...
Jack Leiter’s ‘surreal’ baseball rise is all dad can ask for
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 59m
MLB Draft prospect Jack Leiter, the son of former Yankees and Mets left-hander Al Leiter, is taking the sport by storm.
Mets: Jacob deGrom suffered his shoulder injury while hitting
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
New York Mets' ace Jacob deGrom explained that his crrent shoulder ailment was the result of a swing and miss while hitting, not pitching
NY Mets: 3 starting pitcher trade candidates in the American League
by: Steve Malik — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
With just about one hundred games left to go in the 2021 season, the New York Mets have displayed a remarkable resiliency to overcome debilitating injuries...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Jacob deGrom throwing the second of his two bullpen sessions at Nationals Park. All appears to be in line for a Monday return, even though the Mets are officially taking things day-by-day. https://t.co/4teZWqGg40Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SobelScores: @MetsmerizedJoeD I agree with everything mentioned here, but not highlighted enough was the case for both Howie Rose and Gary Cohen. They have guided us through strange times, some of the most exciting moments and being lifelong fans, they speak for you and relate to you while you watch.Blogger / Podcaster
-
working on his birthday. Jake is a better man than I..Jacob deGrom throwing the second of his two bullpen sessions at Nationals Park. All appears to be in line for a Monday return, even though the Mets are officially taking things day-by-day. https://t.co/4teZWqGg40Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheProspectpark: OK could someone please call the Good Humor folks as someone is in need of a nice rest in a padded cell https://t.co/QKmsGN6GF1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' David Peterson gets the ball in Game 1 of doubleheader vs. Nationals https://t.co/8X9VRcJCPQTV / Radio Network
-
Mets starting rotation owns a 2.64 ERA (92 ER in 313.2 IP) this season, the best mark in the majors. DeGrom leads MLB with a 0.54 ERA, Walker is eighth with a 2.12 ERA, and Stroman is 15th with a 2.34 mark. Mets rotation has a 1.20 ERA in last nine games with six QS. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets