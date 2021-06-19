Quantcast
New York Mets

Mets Merized
McNeil Likely To Be Activated Monday, Among Other Updates

by: Nate Olshan Mets Merized Online 1h

Ahead of Saturday's doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Mets manager Luis Rojas revealed that Jeff McNeil will "likely be activated Monday." Rojas also said that Albert Almora won't be

New York Post
Jacob deGrom planning to make next Mets start — with potential big sacrifice

by: Mike Puma New York Post 5m

WASHINGTON – Jacob deGrom’s plan is to take the ball for his scheduled turn in the rotation Monday, but he isn’t so sure about hitting. After throwing a pregame bullpen session Saturday at...

Mets 360

Game Chatter: David Peterson & TBA (6/19/21)

by: Other Mets 360 11m

Please use this thread for both games of the doubleheader You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us

MLB: Mets.com
On 33rd birthday, deGrom feels 'really good'

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 11m

WASHINGTON -- Even as mild injury concerns dogged Jacob deGrom on his 33rd birthday, the pitcher’s ability to continue improving into his mid-30s stood above all else. Asked Saturday morning if he felt any older, deGrom grinned. “No, I feel good,”...

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 6/19/21

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 50m

The Mets offense looks to remember how to score a run after 21 consecutive scoreless innings, and David Peterson looks to build on his strong last start in game one against Washington.

Bleacher Report
Mets' Jacob deGrom Plans to Return from Injury Monday After Throwing Bullpen Session

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 53m

Jacob deGrom's recent injury scare doesn't seem like it's going to be an issue that keeps him out for too long.&nbsp; The two-time National League Cy Young...

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Mets @ Nationals Game 1, 1:05 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 56m

Saturday, June 19, 2021 • 1:05 P.M.Nationals Park • Washington, D.C.LHP David Peterson (2-5, 5.60) vs. RHP Joe Ross (3-6, 4.19)WPIX • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMFor the last two days

WFAN
Jeff McNeil set to return to Mets on Monday

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Jeff McNeil is set to return to the Mets on Monday after missing over a month with a hamstring strain, while Albert Almora Jr. will be activated Saturday.

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 6/19/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our...

