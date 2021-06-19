New York Mets
NY Mets: If he was on the ballot, Jacob deGrom would lead in All-Star votes
by: Nick Prasad — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
It’s pretty easy to believe, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher in baseball at the moment. What would this mean, if pitchers were on th...
Jacob deGrom planning to make next Mets start — with potential big sacrifice
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
WASHINGTON – Jacob deGrom’s plan is to take the ball for his scheduled turn in the rotation Monday, but he isn’t so sure about hitting. After throwing a pregame bullpen session Saturday at...
Game Chatter: David Peterson & TBA (6/19/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 11m
Please use this thread for both games of the doubleheader You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
On 33rd birthday, deGrom feels 'really good'
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 11m
WASHINGTON -- Even as mild injury concerns dogged Jacob deGrom on his 33rd birthday, the pitcher’s ability to continue improving into his mid-30s stood above all else. Asked Saturday morning if he felt any older, deGrom grinned. “No, I feel good,”...
Open thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 6/19/21
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 50m
The Mets offense looks to remember how to score a run after 21 consecutive scoreless innings, and David Peterson looks to build on his strong last start in game one against Washington.
Mets' Jacob deGrom Plans to Return from Injury Monday After Throwing Bullpen Session
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 53m
Jacob deGrom's recent injury scare doesn't seem like it's going to be an issue that keeps him out for too long. The two-time National League Cy Young...
MMO Game Thread: Mets @ Nationals Game 1, 1:05 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 56m
Saturday, June 19, 2021 • 1:05 P.M.Nationals Park • Washington, D.C.LHP David Peterson (2-5, 5.60) vs. RHP Joe Ross (3-6, 4.19)WPIX • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMFor the last two days
Jeff McNeil set to return to Mets on Monday
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Jeff McNeil is set to return to the Mets on Monday after missing over a month with a hamstring strain, while Albert Almora Jr. will be activated Saturday.
Lunch Time Links 6/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our...
