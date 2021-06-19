New York Mets
Mets' Jacob deGrom Plans to Return from Injury Monday After Throwing Bullpen Session
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 53m
Jacob deGrom's recent injury scare doesn't seem like it's going to be an issue that keeps him out for too long. The two-time National League Cy Young...
Jacob deGrom planning to make next Mets start — with potential big sacrifice
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
WASHINGTON – Jacob deGrom’s plan is to take the ball for his scheduled turn in the rotation Monday, but he isn’t so sure about hitting. After throwing a pregame bullpen session Saturday at...
Game Chatter: David Peterson & TBA (6/19/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 11m
Please use this thread for both games of the doubleheader You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
On 33rd birthday, deGrom feels 'really good'
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 12m
WASHINGTON -- Even as mild injury concerns dogged Jacob deGrom on his 33rd birthday, the pitcher’s ability to continue improving into his mid-30s stood above all else. Asked Saturday morning if he felt any older, deGrom grinned. “No, I feel good,”...
Open thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 6/19/21
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 51m
The Mets offense looks to remember how to score a run after 21 consecutive scoreless innings, and David Peterson looks to build on his strong last start in game one against Washington.
MMO Game Thread: Mets @ Nationals Game 1, 1:05 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 56m
Saturday, June 19, 2021 • 1:05 P.M.Nationals Park • Washington, D.C.LHP David Peterson (2-5, 5.60) vs. RHP Joe Ross (3-6, 4.19)WPIX • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMFor the last two days
Jeff McNeil set to return to Mets on Monday
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
Jeff McNeil is set to return to the Mets on Monday after missing over a month with a hamstring strain, while Albert Almora Jr. will be activated Saturday.
Lunch Time Links 6/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our...
