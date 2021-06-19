Quantcast
New York Mets

New York Post
62192060_thumbnail

Father’s Day will be a grand slam for Mets superstar Francisco Lindor

by: Dean Balsamini New York Post 6m

The perpetually smiling 27-year-old switch-hitting shortstop plans to celebrate with his "Pops," Miguel Lindor, the man who made him who he is today.

New York Post
62192063_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom planning to make next Mets start — with potential big sacrifice

by: Mike Puma New York Post 6m

WASHINGTON – Jacob deGrom’s plan is to take the ball for his scheduled turn in the rotation Monday, but he isn’t so sure about hitting. After throwing a pregame bullpen session Saturday at...

Mets 360

Game Chatter: David Peterson & TBA (6/19/21)

by: Other Mets 360 12m

Please use this thread for both games of the doubleheader You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us

MLB: Mets.com
62191985_thumbnail

On 33rd birthday, deGrom feels 'really good'

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 12m

WASHINGTON -- Even as mild injury concerns dogged Jacob deGrom on his 33rd birthday, the pitcher’s ability to continue improving into his mid-30s stood above all else. Asked Saturday morning if he felt any older, deGrom grinned. “No, I feel good,”...

Amazin' Avenue
62191480_thumbnail

Open thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 6/19/21

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 51m

The Mets offense looks to remember how to score a run after 21 consecutive scoreless innings, and David Peterson looks to build on his strong last start in game one against Washington.

Bleacher Report
62191438_thumbnail

Mets' Jacob deGrom Plans to Return from Injury Monday After Throwing Bullpen Session

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 54m

Jacob deGrom's recent injury scare doesn't seem like it's going to be an issue that keeps him out for too long.&nbsp; The two-time National League Cy Young...

Mets Merized
62176028_thumbnail

MMO Game Thread: Mets @ Nationals Game 1, 1:05 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 57m

Saturday, June 19, 2021 • 1:05 P.M.Nationals Park • Washington, D.C.LHP David Peterson (2-5, 5.60) vs. RHP Joe Ross (3-6, 4.19)WPIX • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMFor the last two days

WFAN
62191290_thumbnail

Jeff McNeil set to return to Mets on Monday

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Jeff McNeil is set to return to the Mets on Monday after missing over a month with a hamstring strain, while Albert Almora Jr. will be activated Saturday.

Mack's Mets
58618751_thumbnail

Lunch Time Links 6/19/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our...

