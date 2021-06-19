Quantcast
New York Mets

Jeff McNeil could return to Mets' lineup Monday vs. Braves

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 2h

Jeff McNeil hasn't played since May 16, but the second baseman could be returning to the New York Mets' lineup soon. 

MLB: Mets.com
60002168_thumbnail

Release: Mets trade for Troy Miller 

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

FLUSHING, N.Y., June 19, 2021 \-\- The New York Mets today announced they have acquired right-handed pitcher Troy Miller from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jacob Barnes. The Mets designated Barnes for assignment on June...

Mets Merized
62193525_thumbnail

Mets Trade Jacob Barnes to Blue Jays For Minor League Pitcher

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 5m

The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays swapped right-handed pitchers on Saturday.New York sent Jacob Barnes, who was designated for assignment on June 14, north of the border in exchange for

Film Room
62193520_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor's no-doubt homer | 06/19/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5m

Francisco Lindor's no-doubt homer

MLB: Mets.com
62192875_thumbnail

Video Story: Mets, Nats tangle in Game 1

by: N/A MLB: Mets 41m

Mets @ Nationals Jun. 19, 2021

CBS New York
62192948_thumbnail

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Throws First Pitch At Mets-Nationals Game

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 45m

Goodman has become the unwitting focal point of a months-long political battle over how to recognize officers who defended the Capitol that day.

Mack's Mets
62192919_thumbnail

ballnine: MLB OWNERS: WAKE UP!

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 47m

  By  Kevin Kernan  June 16, 2021  A n open letter to MLB owners: Take a hard look at your game and where it is going. Are you happy with th...

Lohud
62135086_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom shoulder injury update: Will he pitch for Mets Monday?

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 2h

After leaving his second straight start with an injury — this time his right shoulder — Jacob deGrom still thinks he will pitch on Monday.

    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 2m
    Peterson exits the game after 4.2 IP with a 5-0 lead, making him ineligible for a win today. He needed just 1 more out. I’d be fuming if I were him
    Wayne Randazzo @WayneRandazzo 3m
    David Peterson records 14 of the 21 possible outs in this game and leaves with a 5-0 lead but will not qualify for the victory. Good rule.
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 3m
    David Peterson loses an 11-pitch battle with Trea Turner, which costs him his chance to win today. Aaron Loup enters in a 5-0 game with two outs in the fifth.
    MLB @MLB 4m
    All Mr. Smile.
    Tommy 🦁 @tommyjets 4m
    RT @HotStoveintel: 2 Home Runs for Francisco Lindor. Bat was coming alive a few weeks ago. Numbers won’t look bad at end of season. And D has been top notch. It’s time we start discussing the great job Luis Rojas has done with this Club and all the injuries. Just pray deGrom stays healthy!
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 4m
    nice way to turn the tides..
    Greg Harvey
    Mets SS with 2+ HR, 3+ H, & 5+ RBI in the same game: Francisco Lindor 😀 https://t.co/8bW4hEnwYB
