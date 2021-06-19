New York Mets
Joey Lucchesi Placed on Injured List, Albert Almora Activated
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 50m
The Mets activated Albert Almora Jr. from the 10-day injured list and placed Joey Lucchesi on the IL, the team announced between doubleheader games on Saturday.Luis Rojas said before Game 1 th
Gameday: Syracuse Mets @ Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 6/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5m
The Syracuse Mets are on the road in Moosic, PA to play the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. ...
Jays bolster bullpen, acquire Barnes from Mets
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 14m
Veteran reliever Jacob Barnes, 31, was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the New York Mets on Saturday for pitching prospect Troy Miller.
Mets place LHP Joey Lucchesi on IL, activate Albert Almora Jr. (Report)
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 22m
The Mets have made a few roster moves ahead of the second game of their Saturday doubleheader against the Nationals.
Duvall smacks 2 HRs again as Marlins pound Cubs 11-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 22m
(AP) -- Adam Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings and the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs 11-1 on Saturday.The Marlins have ou
Kevin Pillar talks scary Mets moment, mental toughness, World Series chances
by: View author archive email the author follow — New York Post 27m
Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar takes at swing at some Q&A with Post columnist Steve Serby.
Lucchesi (elbow inflammation) placed on IL
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 36m
WASHINGTON -- Fresh off his longest start of the season, Mets starter Joey Lucchesi has hit a snag. The Mets on Saturday placed Lucchesi on the 10-day injured list due to left elbow inflammation. Team officials made the move to clear roster space...
Lindor Breaks Out, 5 RBIs Lead Mets Over Nats In Opener
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 39m
Lindor homered in the first on a sinker from Joe Ross (3-7), singled in the third on a changeup for a 3-0 lead and homered in the fifth on a slider for his 12th multi-homer game.
