New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Jays bolster bullpen, acquire Barnes from Mets

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 11m

Veteran reliever Jacob Barnes, 31, was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the New York Mets on Saturday for pitching prospect Troy Miller.

Mack's Mets
61159805_thumbnail

Gameday: Syracuse Mets @ Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 6/19/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1m

  The Syracuse Mets are on the road in Moosic, PA to play the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. ...

Elite Sports NY
62195837_thumbnail

Mets place LHP Joey Lucchesi on IL, activate Albert Almora Jr. (Report)

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 18m

The Mets have made a few roster moves ahead of the second game of their Saturday doubleheader against the Nationals.

Newsday
62195827_thumbnail

Duvall smacks 2 HRs again as Marlins pound Cubs 11-1 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 18m

(AP) -- Adam Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings and the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs 11-1 on Saturday.The Marlins have ou

New York Post
62195752_thumbnail

Kevin Pillar talks scary Mets moment, mental toughness, World Series chances

by: View author archive email the author follow New York Post 23m

Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar takes at swing at some Q&A with Post columnist Steve Serby.

MLB: Mets.com
62195613_thumbnail

Lucchesi (elbow inflammation) placed on IL

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 33m

WASHINGTON -- Fresh off his longest start of the season, Mets starter Joey Lucchesi has hit a snag. The Mets on Saturday placed Lucchesi on the 10-day injured list due to left elbow inflammation. Team officials made the move to clear roster space...

CBS New York
62195599_thumbnail

Lindor Breaks Out, 5 RBIs Lead Mets Over Nats In Opener

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 35m

Lindor homered in the first on a sinker from Joe Ross (3-7), singled in the third on a changeup for a 3-0 lead and homered in the fifth on a slider for his 12th multi-homer game.

Mets Merized
61711638_thumbnail

Joey Lucchesi Placed on Injured List, Albert Almora Activated

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 46m

The Mets activated Albert Almora Jr. from the 10-day injured list and placed Joey Lucchesi on the IL, the team announced between doubleheader games on Saturday.Luis Rojas said before Game 1 th

