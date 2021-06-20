Quantcast
New York Mets

Mets Merized
Ohtani to Participate In Home Run Derby, Who Else Should?

by: James Villani Mets Merized Online 1h

It was announced Friday afternoon that phenom Shohei Ohtani accepted an invitation to participate in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani is the first individual to accept an invitat

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Newsday
Flores homers twice, Giants rout Phillies 11-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 8m

(AP) -- Wilmer Flores had four hits, including two of San Francisco's four home runs, and the Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2 on Sunday.Brandon Crawford hit his 16th homer and Mike Yastr

The Mets Police
Matt Harvey pitched on Father’s Day! How did he do? You’ll look

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8m

Happy Harvey Day everyone. At this point, Harvey Day is like an aging movie franchise.  There are some beats that every movie is going to hit, and we all know how it’s going to end…but …

New York Post
Mets painfully ‘witnessed something pretty special’ with Kyle Schwarber

by: Ryan Dunleavy New York Post 9m

Turns out Kyle Schwarber’s power swing is ideal for more than just Yankee Stadium.

Film Room
Luis Rojas discusses the 5-2 loss | 06/20/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Luis Rojas talks about Taijuan Walker's outing against the Nationals and having to face a red-hot Kyle Schwarber along the way

Mack's Mets
Walk-off homer lifts Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to 4-3 win and series sweep over Syracuse on Sunday afternoon

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  Moosic, PA -  Hoy Park ’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders a 4-3 win over the...

Sports Media 101

I Love You Guys … Except For You, Kyle

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 3h

Some of you don’t think I get it. But I do. I have perspective. And when I say “the Mets can’t give this team life and need to bury them”, I understand that the Mets are out there trying to win every game they can and that the other team has...

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Schwarber ties MLB record with 5 HRs in 2 games

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h

Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, leading the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 5-2 Sunday to take three of four in the series.

