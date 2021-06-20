New York Mets
Flores homers twice, Giants rout Phillies 11-2 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4m
(AP) -- Wilmer Flores had four hits, including two of San Francisco's four home runs, and the Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2 on Sunday.Brandon Crawford hit his 16th homer and Mike Yastr
Matt Harvey pitched on Father’s Day! How did he do? You’ll look
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Happy Harvey Day everyone. At this point, Harvey Day is like an aging movie franchise. There are some beats that every movie is going to hit, and we all know how it’s going to end…but …
Mets painfully ‘witnessed something pretty special’ with Kyle Schwarber
by: Ryan Dunleavy — New York Post 5m
Turns out Kyle Schwarber’s power swing is ideal for more than just Yankee Stadium.
Luis Rojas discusses the 5-2 loss | 06/20/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Luis Rojas talks about Taijuan Walker's outing against the Nationals and having to face a red-hot Kyle Schwarber along the way
Walk-off homer lifts Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to 4-3 win and series sweep over Syracuse on Sunday afternoon
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Moosic, PA - Hoy Park ’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders a 4-3 win over the...
Ohtani to Participate In Home Run Derby, Who Else Should?
by: James Villani — Mets Merized Online 1h
It was announced Friday afternoon that phenom Shohei Ohtani accepted an invitation to participate in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani is the first individual to accept an invitat
I Love You Guys … Except For You, Kyle
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 3h
Some of you don’t think I get it. But I do. I have perspective. And when I say “the Mets can’t give this team life and need to bury them”, I understand that the Mets are out there trying to win every game they can and that the other team has...
Schwarber ties MLB record with 5 HRs in 2 games
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3h
Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, leading the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 5-2 Sunday to take three of four in the series.
Paul Sewald, Wicked 82mph Slider...and Sword. ⚔️ And Sword K Strut. It's now a movement. Love it! https://t.co/3I8P0uNdwnBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Happy Father’s Day to everyone who knows the blessing that is fatherhood! We had a blast at the range today wearing our new @SpursOfficial swag!TV / Radio Personality
Facts.Stop worrying what the haters think about you. They're just unhappy with themselves and taking it out on you.Player
RT @FirebirdsCCBL: These threads from @STR0 for the 2021 season....straight 🔥🔥🔥 #BirdGangPlayer
NEW UNIFORMS GO CRAZY! 🥶🥶🥶 @HDMHApparelThese threads from @STR0 for the 2021 season....straight 🔥🔥🔥 #BirdGang https://t.co/onWUTsAm0yPlayer
