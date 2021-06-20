Quantcast
New York Mets

Mets Merized
Five Things We Learned from Steve Cohen on Sunday

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 9m

Steve Cohen was at Nationals Park on Sunday for the Mets’ series finale against the Nationals.He spoke with Marcus Stroman and Joey Lucchesi briefly before speaking with members of the media out

Larry Brown Sports
Mets owner weighs in on Jacob deGrom’s long-term future with team

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 16m

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen does not envision the team reworking Jacob deGrom's contract ahead of his potential opt-out after 2022.

New York Post
Brandon Nimmo moves a step closer to rejoining Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 55m

Another reinforcement could be within a week of rejoining the Mets.

MLB: Mets.com
Álvarez blasts homer, double

by: Nick Trujillo, Rob Terranova, Michael Avallone MLB: Mets 1h

Here's a look at Sunday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:

Newsday
Flores homers twice, Giants rout Phillies 11-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- Wilmer Flores had four hits, including two of San Francisco's four home runs, and the Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-2 on Sunday.Brandon Crawford hit his 16th homer and Mike Yastr

The Mets Police
Matt Harvey pitched on Father’s Day! How did he do? You’ll look

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Happy Harvey Day everyone. At this point, Harvey Day is like an aging movie franchise.  There are some beats that every movie is going to hit, and we all know how it’s going to end…but …

Film Room
Luis Rojas discusses the 5-2 loss | 06/20/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Luis Rojas talks about Taijuan Walker's outing against the Nationals and having to face a red-hot Kyle Schwarber along the way

Mack's Mets
Walk-off homer lifts Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to 4-3 win and series sweep over Syracuse on Sunday afternoon

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

  Moosic, PA -  Hoy Park ’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders a 4-3 win over the...

