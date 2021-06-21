And then mean old MLB changed the baseballs on Pete, as if it weren’t the baseballs that had started the legend of the Polar Bear in the first place. Anyway the Mets have 97 games left, plenty of time 39 more home runs and become the 9th player to hit 50 twice!

NPiRSprtz Of course, Pete hit a ton of 'em in 2019 setting an MLB rookie record, but of course, he had to, at least in Shannon's view, be vulgar saying #LFGM & ever since, he's been railing against him & any kind of discussion he has about Pete should be taken with a grain of salt. https://t.co/QnsNlSrDNS