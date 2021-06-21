Quantcast
New York Mets

Film Room
Pablo Sandoval pops out to third baseman Jonathan Villar. | 06/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 23m

ATL vs. NYM at Citi Field

Film Room
Dominic Smith's bases-clearing double | 06/21/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6m

Dominic Smith smacks a bases-clearing double to right field as the Mets take a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning

Barstool Sports
Jacob deGrom Became The First Pitcher To Be Checked For Sticky Stuff, Which He Obviously Aced Like Everything Else He Does | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 15m

You know what? I can't even get mad at Major League Baseball for testing Jacob deGrom for sticky stuff first. When you put up the type of numbers he has put up the last few years, you better test for ...

For The Win
Jacob deGrom was relieved to see he passed MLB’s first check for foreign substances

by: Mary Clarke USA Today: For The Win 28m

Jacob deGrom passed inspection with flying colors.

Mike's Mets
Time for the Bats to Show Up

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 32m

No, not that bat The New York Mets are inching closer to having their Opening Day lineup back. Jeff McNeil will be back today while  Bran...

USA Today
Mets' Jacob deGrom passes MLB umpire inspection for foreign substances

by: Chris Bumbaca USA Today 46m

Enforcing a rule that has always been on the books, umpires checked New York Mets' Jacob deGrom for foreign substances to aid in gripping baseball.

CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom becomes first MLB pitcher checked for foreign substances under new enforcement protocols - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 54m

The Mets ace was inspected following a 1-2-3 first inning vs. Atlanta on Monday

Bleacher Report
Video: Mets' Jacob deGrom Checked for Substances on 1st Day of MLB Enforcement

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 56m

The first player to get checked for foreign substances on the mound by MLB just happened to be the consensus best pitcher in baseball. Following an...

WFAN
Jacob deGrom becomes first pitcher checked for substances

by: Tim Kelly Radio.com: WFAN 1h

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom became the first pitcher to be checked for foreign substances as part of Major League Baseball’s crackdown.

