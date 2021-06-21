New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pablo Sandoval pops out to third baseman Jonathan Villar. | 06/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 23m
ATL vs. NYM at Citi Field
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Dominic Smith's bases-clearing double | 06/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6m
Dominic Smith smacks a bases-clearing double to right field as the Mets take a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning
Jacob deGrom Became The First Pitcher To Be Checked For Sticky Stuff, Which He Obviously Aced Like Everything Else He Does | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 15m
You know what? I can't even get mad at Major League Baseball for testing Jacob deGrom for sticky stuff first. When you put up the type of numbers he has put up the last few years, you better test for ...
Jacob deGrom was relieved to see he passed MLB’s first check for foreign substances
by: Mary Clarke — USA Today: For The Win 28m
Jacob deGrom passed inspection with flying colors.
Time for the Bats to Show Up
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 32m
No, not that bat The New York Mets are inching closer to having their Opening Day lineup back. Jeff McNeil will be back today while Bran...
Mets' Jacob deGrom passes MLB umpire inspection for foreign substances
by: Chris Bumbaca — USA Today 46m
Enforcing a rule that has always been on the books, umpires checked New York Mets' Jacob deGrom for foreign substances to aid in gripping baseball.
Mets' Jacob deGrom becomes first MLB pitcher checked for foreign substances under new enforcement protocols - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 54m
The Mets ace was inspected following a 1-2-3 first inning vs. Atlanta on Monday
Video: Mets' Jacob deGrom Checked for Substances on 1st Day of MLB Enforcement
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 56m
The first player to get checked for foreign substances on the mound by MLB just happened to be the consensus best pitcher in baseball. Following an...
Jacob deGrom becomes first pitcher checked for substances
by: Tim Kelly — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom became the first pitcher to be checked for foreign substances as part of Major League Baseball’s crackdown.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Let’s go Lugo, staked to a 4 run lead, let’s shut the door #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Interesting! Foul ball, not a HBP to Acuna, which ends up being caught by McCann. So a HBP is overturned to a foul tip strike 3! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Not only did the umps ultimately rule that Acuña wasn't hit by the pitch, but that it was a foul ball caught by McCann for the third strike.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call overturned! No HBP for Acuna #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom has a 0.50 ERA. If he allows just one earned run over his next 17 innings, his ERA will go up.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets