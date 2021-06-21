New York Mets
deGrom on his six-strikeout start | 06/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 20m
Jacob deGrom talks about his 5 innings of scoreless baseball and being checked for foreign substances by the umpires in the Mets' 4-2 win
Mets’ Joey Lucchesi Diagnosed With UCL Tear
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 8m
Mets lefty Joey Lucchesi has been diagnosed with a "significant" tear of his lefty ulnar collateral ligament. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
MLB umps begin crackdown on sticky substances
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 17m
The crackdown by Major League Baseball for sticky stuff that pitchers might use to doctor baseballs began with regular checks on Monday.
Jacob deGrom passes Gibson | 06/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 20m
Jacob deGrom records his 12th straight start with one or zero earned runs to pass Bob Gibson for the longest streak by a traditional starting pitcher
Jacob deGrom admits to changing hitting approach due to injury concerns
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 24m
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom admitted to changing his hitting approach to be more conservative after tweaking his shoulder swinging.
Mets place Jeurys Familia on IL, recall Yennsy Diaz from Triple-A
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m
The Mets have lost two relievers to the injured list today.
DeGrom dominates after shoulder scare, Mets beat Braves 4-2
by: AP — USA Today 27m
Jacob deGrom shouldered the load for New York in his return from another injury scare, pitching one-hit ball over...
MMO Game Thread: Braves vs. Mets, Game 2 — 8:08 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 35m
Monday, June 21, 2021 • 8:08 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.58)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe nightcap for the Mets and
Gameday: Game 2 Mets Vs. Braves - 6/21/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 44m
The Mets are home to play a double header against the Atlanta Braves. your browser does ...
Excellent angle, @SNYtv
With Rob Gsellman and now Jerry's Familia out, and Joey Lucchesi completely out of the equation, the #Mets pitching situation has become dire. They'll need to make some moves now if only to acquire more depth and keep afloat to the deadline.
Just to recap for those getting the news in bits and pieces: Joey Lucchesi - torn UCL Jeurys Familia - right hip impingement Robert Gsellman - right lat tear
