New York Mets

The New York Extra
Jacob deGrom Looks Sharp As Mets Take Opener Beating The Braves 4 to 2 By Rich Coutinho, The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 9m

The Mets took a huge sigh of relief today as Jacob deGrom looked super sharp beating the Braves 4 to 2 with 5 innings of one-hit ball showing no after effects of […]

MLB: Mets.com
Lucchesi has torn UCL in left elbow (source)

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 26m

NEW YORK -- The Mets’ starting rotation suffered another significant blow on Monday, when an MRI revealed that Joey Lucchesi has a significant UCL tear in his left elbow, a source told MLB.com. Tommy John surgery is a realistic option for Lucchesi,...

New York Post
Joey Lucchesi suffers UCL tear in serious Mets blow

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 34m

The Mets suffered yet another serious blow to their starting pitching corps Monday when an MRI on lefty Joey Lucchesi revealed a significant tear in his UCL.

Daily News
Three Mets pitchers head to IL; UCL tear for Joey Lucchesi - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 44m

The Mets' pitching depth took a serious blow on Monday.

Newsday
Jacob deGrom dominates again, but can Mets keep him safe? | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 53m

The only thing Jacob deGrom was found guilty of Monday was being human. As the first pitcher subjected to MLB’s mandatory sticky-substance-checks, because of the Mets’ 5:10 p.m start to the doublehead

Lohud
NY Mets injury report: Joey Lucchesi, Robert Gsellman face surgery

by: Robert Aitken Jr. LoHud 57m

The Mets' luck with injuries did not improve on Monday, as bad news came down on Joey Lucchesi, Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia.

Mets Merized
Joey Lucchesi Diagnosed With Significant UCL Tear

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 1h

Steve Gelbs of SNY reported during Game 2 of Monday night's doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves that an MRI on New York Mets left-hander Joey Lucchesi's left elbow showed a “significant”

Elite Sports NY
Mets place Jeurys Familia on IL with a right hip impingement

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 1h

Right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia will spend some time on the injured list after suffering a right hip impingement.

