That's Why It's A Challenge
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 27m
I titled my last post “The Avoiding Injury Challenge” in reference to Jacob deGrom, but as you know from rooting for this team for 200 years, it’s really an evergreen title. Betwe…
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Tuesday 6/22/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . ...
MLB umps begin crackdown on sticky substances
by: Associated Press — ESPN Chicago: Cubs Blog 28m
The crackdown by Major League Baseball for sticky stuff that pitchers might use to doctor baseballs began with regular checks on Monday.
Mets vs Braves Highlights: Acuna Jr, shoddy baserunning doom Mets in Game 2 loss to Braves
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 10m
Ronald Acuna Jr. launched his 20th homer of the year and it proved to be the only run of the game as the Braves gained a split of the twi-night doubleheader ...
That’s Why It’s A Challenge
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 12m
I titled my last post “The Avoiding Injury Challenge” in reference to Jacob deGrom, but as you know from rooting for this team for 200 years, it’s really an evergreen title. Between
Jonathan Villar Exited Monday Night’s Game With Right Calf Tightness
by: Gabe Angieri — Mets Merized Online 13m
New York Mets infielder Jonathan Villar exited the second game of Monday's doubleheader with right calf tightness, manager Luis Rojas said after the game.Villar, 30, appeared to be in some dis
Mets split doubleheader with Braves
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 27m
Jacob deGrom was very good as the Mets won Game 1, but the team lost Game 2 despite getting more good pitching.
Searching for sticky stuff: MLB umps start checking pitchers
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 28m
The search is on for unauthorized foreign substances that pitchers can use to doctor baseballs, long against the rules but rarely enforced until now.
